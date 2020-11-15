Best Black Friday Apple Watch Series 5 Deals 2020: Top Early Apple Watch 5 Sales Reviewed by Consumer Articles

Save on Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch deals at the early Black Friday sale, including Apple Watch 5 44mm, GPS & cellular models discounts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 deals researchers are identifying the top early Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Black Friday 2020, together with the best discounts on the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6, 4 & SE. Check out the best deals in the list below.

Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to enjoy thousands more active savings at the moment. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is a powerful smartwatch that comes with an electric heart sensor for ECG and a second-gen optical heart sensor to monitor high and low heart rates. It also sports an always-on OLED Retina display and a digital crown with haptic feed.

Just like some of its predecessors, the Apple Watch 5 is water-resistant for up to 50 meters, comes with emergency SOS and fall dictation, and offers support for Apple Pay. Apple’s older-generation flagship wearable is available in 40mm and 44mm case sizes.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])