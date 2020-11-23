Best Black Friday Apple AirPods Pro Deals (2020) Compared by Spending Lab
Black Friday AirPods deals for 2020 have landed, review the top Black Friday Apple AirPods Pro discounts here on this page
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday AirPods Pro deals are underway. Compare the latest discounts on the popular noise-canceling wireless earbuds from Apple. Check out the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best AirPods Pro Deals:
- Save up to $50 on Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – check live prices on the latest AirPods Pro noise-cancelling earbuds
- Save up to $50 on Apple AirPods Pro at B&H Photo Video – check the hottest deals on the best-selling wireless earphones and compatible charging cases
- Shop the latest Apple AirPods Pro at Verizon – check live prices on the top-rated wireless earphones plus other compatible accessories
Best AirPods Deals:
- Save up to 20% on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at Amazon – check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Generation) with Wireless Charging Case
- Save up to $50 on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at B&H Photo Video – check the latest deals on the top-rated wireless earphones and compatible accessories
- Save on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro earphones at Verizon – including a wide selection of wireless charging cases and other accessories
Apple users who are looking for a pair of new wireless earbuds have a choice in the Apple AirPods series. The Apple AirPods Pro has active noise cancellation, a new feature that blocks out noise in crowds or outdoor spaces. It allows users to listen to music without losing their focus. It’s significant upgrades make it unique from the second generation of the Apple AirPods. However, the Apple AirPods 2 has a slightly longer battery life at up to five hours.
