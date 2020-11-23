Best Apple Watch Series 5 Black Friday Deals 2020: Apple Watch 40mm & 44mm Sales Summarized by Save Bubble
Black Friday 2020 sales experts compare the top Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Black Friday, including deals on GPS and GPS+Cellular Apple Watches
Here's a review of the latest Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Black Friday, including all the latest deals on GPS, GPS+Cellular, 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch 5 models. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon – check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes
- Save up to 32% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save on Apple Watch Series 5 at AT&T – check the latest deals on 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with features including GPS + Cellular, Retina display, 30% larger screen and swim proof
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon – check the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches including buy one get 50% off another
- Save $200 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at AT&T – click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save on the Apple Watch Series 6, SE & Apple Watch Nike at BHPhotoVideo.com – see the live prices on a wide range of Apple watches
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watches with any iPhone purchase at Verizon – check the latest deals on various Apple Watch models including SE, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3
