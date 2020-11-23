Best Apple Watch Series 3 Black Friday Deals (2020): Top 42mm & Cellular Apple Watch 3 Sales Reported by Retail Egg

Black Friday Apple Watch smartwatch deals are here, compare the best Black Friday Apple Watch 3 (42mm) with cellular connectivity sales listed below

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the latest Apple Watch deals for Black Friday, including offers on one of the most popular Apple smartwatch models, the Apple Watch Series 3. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s Black Friday sale for hundreds more live offers. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the most suitable watch for people who endure physical activity as part of their lifestyle. This version of the device has many of the same features carried by its latest iterations, like GPS at lower prices. Only the Series 3 comes in a 42mm variant. Like its successors, the Apple Watch Series 3 comes with a retina display and notifies the wearer if their heart levels are high or low during rigorous physical activity.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])