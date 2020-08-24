Besomebody, Inc. Named One of Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in America

CINCINNATI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Besomebody, Inc., a global media platform providing digital programming on business and personal growth, was recognized as one of the “Fastest Growing Companies in America” by Inc. Magazine. This comes on the heels of the company’s top ranking on the Cincinnati Business Courier’s “Fast 55”, earning the distinction of “Cincinnati’s Fastest Growing Company.” On Inc.’s annual list of the 5000 fastest growing private companies in America, Besomebody ranked #49 with three-year revenue growth of 5,853% from 2016 – 2019.

Besomebody was ranked #3 in the Media category for companies focused on creating or distributing content, and is the only company that is recognized on the Inc. 5000, Fast 55, and Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ rankings over the past year.

“We’re grateful for the growth we’ve experienced at Besomebody, both on the personal and professional fronts,” said Kash Shaikh, Founder & CEO, Besomebody, Inc. “While the last three years have been incredible for our business, we had many ups and downs before our work began to payoff. It has not been a straight line to success. That history, those pivots, and the resilience built in between are what continue to drive us today. The Inc. 5000 is a great honor, and one we dreamed about years ago. I’m very proud of our team and grateful to our partners. The collective culture we’ve built together has made all the difference.”

Besomebody, Inc. began as Shaikh’s personal blog in 2011, and soon grew into a worldwide platform for inspirational and motivational content. In 2014, Shaikh introduced an experiential learning marketplace to help connect people based on shared passions, which he later sold in 2016 after an experience on the hit reality-TV show, Shark Tank. Later that year, Shaikh pivoted the company to focus on skills training and job placement, helping create more than 2,000 jobs for Americans nationwide with Besomebody’s employer-driven training software and content.

Earlier this year, Besomebody, Inc. announced the expansion of its media production to include content focused on driving personal and professional growth in the areas of leadership, entrepreneurship, and culture. Besomebody’s current flagship property is The Besomebody Podcast, one of the top entrepreneurship podcasts in the world with top-50 rankings on Apple Podcasts in 11 countries, including #1 in Pakistan, #5 in India, and #44 in the United States. Recent guests on the Podcast include Andrea Diquez, CEO at Saatchi & Saatchi New York, Jerry Porter, Vice President at Procter & Gamble, and Dr. Santa Ono, President & Vice Chancellor at the University of British Columbia.

“The most exciting part of our growth is the opportunity to come full circle back to the type of content that built our community in the first place,” Shaikh said. “We want to help the whole animal – at home, at work, and all the places in between.”

Besomebody plans to announce future content programs and platforms later this year. The Besomebody Podcast is available at Besomebody.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all other podcast platforms.

About Besomebody, Inc.

Besomebody, Inc. – one of America’s fastest-growing companies – is a global content platform providing digital programming on business building and personal growth. Besomebody is highly ranked on both the Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur360 lists of America’s top private companies. The Besomebody Podcast focuses on entrepreneurship, leadership, and culture, and includes guests who are on the frontlines of building and scaling businesses and teams. The Besomebody Podcast is available for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and besomebody.com.

