Berry Global Announces Investment to Increase Production Capacity of Ultra High Performance (UHP) Machine and Hand Stretch Films

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced that to address rising demand it is investing approximately $30 million to increase production capacity for ultra-high performance stretch films. The investment is allocated for new lines and upgrades to existing assets in nine of the Company’s North American locations that currently manufacture stretch film.

The projects are set to begin immediately and are expected to be completed by April 2021.

“Stretch film customers continue to seek palletization films that decrease breakage, damage and loss, while reducing wrapping cost and providing sustainable value,” said Mike Hill, President of Berry’s Engineered Materials Division. “Today’s announcement is in direct alignment with Berry’s commitment to strategically invest in advantaged products within the Engineered Materials Division.”

Transcend™ and Stratos™ machine films, and Fortitude™ hand film are three products within Berry’s portfolio of stretch films that deliver on each of the aforementioned requirements. Accelerated demand and growth is projected for these flagship ultra-high performance products.

Transcend, was developed utilizing Berry’s proprietary MAC™ technology, and withstands the most rigorous wrapping situations. At low gauges, Transcend delivers film survivability and high-load containment, outperforming other films at higher gauges.

Stratos machine film is designed to focus on load containment and source reduction. Per pallet wrapped, Stratos is one of the most efficient stretch films in the market for uniform and semi-regular loads in high-volume applications.

Fortitude hand film is a hybrid hand film engineered to provide the ultimate in operator productivity with light-weight, easy to handle rolls that provide high film yield and excellent holding force for challenging application scenarios.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 48,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at berryglobal.com.

