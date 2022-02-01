Bermuda Executive Forum Returns to NYC on May 11

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BermudaExecutiveForum–The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is heading back to the big apple on May 11 for its first executive forum since March 2019.





The BDA’s activities at Convene, One Liberty Plaza, Liberty Street located in the heart of downtown’s financial district, will begin with a series of closed door, business development meetings with NYC prospects focussing on climate resiliency, technology, high net worth services and asset management. Open event proceedings follow in the afternoon, beginning with a keynote fireside chat between Bermuda’s Minister of Economy and Labour, The Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP, and the BDA’s CEO, David Hart.

Minister Hayward said, “This complimentary half-day event will inform key senior decision makers about why Bermuda is the best place in the world to bring innovative international business ideas to market. This event builds upon the BDAs climate risk roadshows in NYC which took place late last year. During these roadshows, the Bermuda delegation engaged with leading global capital allocators with combined assets under management of nearly $11 trillion, and these are among the individuals we are seeking to engage with again at this upcoming executive forum.”

David Hart, BDA CEO said, “We thank our partners in government and the private sector who are coming to New York City ready to share the many attributes of investing in and operating a business from Bermuda. And we are also grateful for the generous sponsorship support from Ocorian and Bittrex Global, which enables us to put together such an important event in New York City.”

To learn more about potential sponsorship opportunities, please visit our website.

The forum’s first thought leadership panel is entitled, “Why Bermuda? Cross-Sector Solutions” and will be moderated by Suzanne Williams-Charles, Director of Policy and Regulation, Corporate Secretary and Data Privacy Officer at Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR). Panelists include Patrick Tannock, Chair, Association of Bermuda International Companies (ABIC), Elizabeth Denman, Vice President, Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), Stafford Lowe, NEXT Bermuda, and Michael Neff, Chair, Bermuda Bankers Association.

The second panel focusses on innovation in Bermuda and will be moderated by Lauren Berry, Managing Editor, Deputy NYC bureau chief, Bloomberg News. Panelists include Stephen Weinstein, Chair, BDA; Fiona Beck, BDA board member; Brian Dusek, VP, Head of Americas, Cyber, Mosaic; and Joe Ziolkowski, CEO and co-founder, Relm.

Minister Hayward said, “Bermuda continues to deliver innovative products and services to market quickly yet safely in a sandbox environment. This second panel will show just how far ahead Bermuda is in the areas of climate resiliency and innovative technology.”

After hearing keynote speakers and thought leadership panels, attendees will make new connections over Bermuda signature cocktails at our c-suite Bermuda networking reception.

Click here to confirm your attendance.

Forum attendees will be entered for a chance to win a weekend getaway for two to Bermuda, staying at the five-star luxury resort, The Loren at Pink Beach.

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, relocate, or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business in Bermuda smooth and beneficial.

Contacts

Stuart Roberts, Director of Communications & PR

[email protected], +1 441 292 7774