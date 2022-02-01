Belkin Reengineers BOOSTCHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13

Now Fast Charges Apple Watch Series 7 from 0 to 80% in about 45 minutes*

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a consumer electronics leader, today announced the revamped BOOSTCHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand upgraded to support fast charging on Apple Watch Series 7, which charges from 0 to 80% in about 45 minutes, up to 33% faster than Series 6**. In a familiar form factor to the product launched in 2020, this upgraded version will deliver the same functionality to iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.





Key features:

Supports fast charging for Apple Watch Series 7

“Made for MagSafe” engineered to provide up to 15W of charging power to iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models***

Provides 5W charging power for AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

MagSafe stand for iPhone features a non-slip design to support iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 models in portrait or landscape mode and is compatible with MagSafe cases up to 3mm thick

Includes 2-year warranty and Belkin Connected Equipment Warranty up to $2,500

Includes 40W power supply unit

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Available in Apple stores (Americas and Asia) in June



Available in Apple stores (EMEA and Australia / New Zealand) in July



Available in retail stores around the world in the coming months.

MSRP $149.95 USD

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity and audio solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

* Fast charging is only compatible with Apple Watch Series 7. Other models will have regular charge times.

** Based on testing conducted by Belkin in October 2021 using Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 45mm Aluminum with Sport band and Apple Watch Series 6 44mm Aluminum with Sport band (GPS), all devices tested with watchOS 8.0.1 software, Belkin BOOSTCHARGE PRO Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch/Belkin BOOSTCHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe and Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter (Model A2305). Charge time varies with region, settings, and environmental factors; actual results will vary.

*** For iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini, MagSafe charging delivers up to 12W of peak power delivery.

