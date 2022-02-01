Belkin Prime Day deals: Get up to 50% off Belkin’s latest accessories including the SOUNDFORM Rise earbuds, BOOSTCHARGE PRO Portable Wireless Charger Pad w/ MagSafe, Wemo Smart Plug with Thread, and more

Save up to 56% on over one hundred Belkin accessories during Amazon Prime Day event, July 12 – July 13

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today unveils its list of Prime Day exclusive deals, featuring best-selling Made for MagSafe solutions, award-winning true wireless earbuds, fan-favorite wall chargers and smart home essentials. Amazon Prime Day event begins today at 12am PT (3am EST) and ends at 11:59pm PT (2:59am EST) on Wednesday, July 13.





Preview of Prime Day deals below. Customers must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of exclusive Prime Day deals.

SOUNDFORM Rise True Wireless Earbuds – $49.99 (originally $79.99) – The SOUNDFORM Rise earbuds provide an impressive 7 hours of charge in each earbud and another 24 hours in the wireless charging case. IPX5 water resistance rating protects them in rain or shine while intuitive touch controls makes it easy to adjust volume, skip tracks, and take calls. Built with 6mm dynamic drivers and two microphones in each earbud, the Rise earbuds deliver powerful sound and crystal-clear call quality with a light, comfortable fit. Includes Qi wireless charging case, USB-C cable and silicone ear tips in 3 sizes. Available in black, blue and white.

BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Wireless Charger Pad w/ MagSafe (includes PSU) – $49.99 (originally $79.99) – This portable wireless charger pad was engineered with official MagSafe technology to deliver fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, and includes a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand and an extra-long 6.6ft/2m cable for full functionality while charging. The magnetic attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while a slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel. Available in black, blue and white.

BOOST↑CHARGE USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 30W – $17.24 (originally $22.99) – With Power Delivery 3.0 and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) technologies built in, this wall charger delivers an ideal amount of power to the device it’s connected to, for fast charging of iPhone or Android.

Wemo Smart Plug with Thread – $19.99 (originally $24.99) – The Wemo Smart Plug with Thread works exclusively with Apple HomeKit to provide total control over lights, fans, and other accessories from anywhere using iPhone, iPad, or by asking Siri. Supported by Thread, a lower-power, low-latency mesh network, the smart plug delivers a faster, more reliable connection for all Thread-enabled accessories within the HomeKit ecosystem.

Check out Belkin on Amazon to see all deals across its entire range of products:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/21796144-D064-48D8-9B8D-F66901A526D9?channel=belkin

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity and audio solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

