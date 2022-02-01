Belkin Introduces the Ultimate Power Bank – the BoostCharge™ Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K

Featuring fast charging for Apple Watch and 20W USB-C PD for charging iPhone anytime, anywhere

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announces a first-of-its-kind power bank providing fast charge capabilities for newer Apple Watch models1 and iPhone simultaneously, on-the-go. Able to fully charge the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7 from 0% to 80% in about 45 minutes, and Apple Watch Ultra 0% to 80% in about an hour,2 the BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger is the perfect solution for portable power in a pinch.





The powerful new charger was designed in California by Belkin’s award-winning design team and intricately engineered to fit most Apple Watch band sizes and styles. It leverages the latest in technology to charge the Apple Watch Series 8 fourteen times, or iPhone 14 twice3.

Product features:

Supports fast charging for Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7 from 0% to 80% in about 45 minutes, and Apple Watch Ultra 0% to 80% in about an hour 2

Built with a 20W USB-C PD port for fast charging the power bank itself as well as an additional device

Provides up to 36 hours of video playback for iPhone 14 4 with 10,000mAh cell capacity

with 10,000mAh cell capacity Built with overcharge protection and fully certified by USB-IF and MFi to deliver safe, fast, efficient power

Supports wireless charging for AirPods Pro (2 nd generation)

generation) Includes 12-inch USB-C cable for charging power bank

Ships in plastic-free retail packaging

Connected Equipment Warranty covers up to $2500 for peace of mind

The BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K is now available for $99.99 USD on Belkin.com.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has been a market leader and innovator for 40 years. Its dedication to people-inspired design and quality informs everything from user testing and prototyping process to regulatory compliance, manufacturing and warranty programs. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to broaden its global influence while maintaining its steadfast focus on R&D, community, education and sustainability.

1 Fast charging is only compatible with Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. Other models will have regular charge times.



2 Testing conducted by Belkin in October 2022; devices tested with latest watchOS 9.0.1 software. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors, including device age, model and usage environment, for individual users.



3 Data based on internal lab testing. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors for individual users.



4 Maximum additional video playback hours calculated by comparing the cell capacity of this power bank with the maximum video playback hours achievable by the iPhone 14 under normal conditions. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors for individual users.

