Belkin Enhances Its Connectivity Portfolio With the CONNECT™ USB-C 5-in-1 Multiport Adapter and CONNECT™ USB-C 6-in-1 Multiport Hub With Mount

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today introduces two new multiport solutions, adding to its impressive connectivity category. The CONNECT USB-C 5-in-1 adapter and CONNECT 6-in-1 hub make it easy to share content between devices, connect multiple components for enhanced productivity, and connect people safely and securely to the things they love. Both products are available to order now on Belkin.com.

CONNECT™ USB-C 5-in-1 Multiport Adapter

Designed with the growing number of Chromebook users in mind, the multiport adapter offers robust capabilities with a simple design, allowing for data, video, ethernet and power all to pass through a single cable connection.

This docking station is WWCB certified, featuring Chromebook optimized features and providing automatic firmware updates directly through Chrome OS for an enhanced connectivity experience. Additionally, the adapter provides Power Delivery up to 86W to charge connected devices, ensuring a more reliable and fast charge.

Key features:

Works With Chromebook certified for a safe and optimized Chromebook experience

Automatic firmware updates directly through Chrome OS 1

2 x USB-A 3.1 ports provide up to 5Gbps of data transfer speed

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port delivers fast and reliable internet

1 x HDMI port supports up to 4K at 60Hz

1 x USB-C PD supports Power Delivery up to 86W to charge Chromebooks and other connected devices

12.5 in. tethered USB-C cable

Compatible with Mac and Windows devices

Dimensions: 4.3 in. (L) x 2.0 in. (W) x 0.7 in. (H)

CONNECT™ USB-C 6-in-1 Multiport Hub with Mount

This 6-in-1 hub allows users to create a mini-workstation for iMac or PC. Its compact and lightweight design allows it to be discretely mounted onto the back of a monitor, computer stand, or monitor base, connecting a user’s device to additional ports, peripherals, SD cards, and high-speed internet while reducing desktop clutter. The mount features a quick release button for easy removal when on-the-go. With up to 10Gbps data transfer speeds, the 6-in-1 multiport hub is 2x faster than USB 3.0, allowing for fast transfer of data and images.

Key features:

Compatible with iMac, PC, MacBook, Chromebook and other USB-C devices

Supports up to 10Gbps data transfer speed

2 x USB-A ports

1 x USB-C port

1 x SD 3.0 and 1 x microSD card reader

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

2 x 3M command strip to easily mount the hub to the back of a monitor, computer stand, or monitor base with no damage or residue

Includes a quick release button for on-the-go use

11.8 in. tethered right-angle USB-C cable

Dimensions: 4.4 in. (L) x 2.2 in. (W) x 0.7 in. (H)

Both hubs join Belkin’s connectivity portfolio, including the CONNECT Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock, CONNECT™ USB-C 11-in-1 Multiport Dock and 14-Port USB-C Docking Station, 65W (Chromebook Certified).

Availability and Pricing

The CONNECT™ USB-C 5-in-1 Multiport Adapter is available to order now for $79.99 MSRP on Belkin.com.

The CONNECT™ USB-C 6-in-1 Multiport Hub with Mount is available to order now for $69.99 MSRP on Belkin.com.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity and audio solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

1 This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of Chrome OS and has been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements. Chromebook and the Works With Chromebook badge are trademarks of Google LLC.

