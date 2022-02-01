Belkin Addresses Device Protection From All Angles With Launch of SCREENFORCE™ TemperedCurve + Bumper for Apple Watch and Magnetic Phone Cases for iPhone 13 Models

Introducing the SCREENFORCE TemperedCurve 2-in-1 Treated Screen Protector + Bumper

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today announces the latest additions to its device protection collection, launching edge-to-edge coverage for Apple Watch, and antimicrobial-treated phone cases for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. The SCREENFORCE TemperedCurve 2-in-1 Treated Screen Protector + Bumper and the SCREENFORCE Magnetic Treated Protective Phone Case are now available to order.





“The SCREENFORCE category is an integral part of the Belkin legacy, providing premium screen protection to the world’s latest devices. And, we’re proud to note that our entire SCREENFORCE portfolio has updated packaging made from virgin plastic and forest certified (FSC) paper,” says Melody Tecson, senior director of product management at Belkin. “The included Easy Align tray in our screen protection product is made entirely from recycled bottles – two plastic water bottles recycled per product in fact!”

SCREENFORCE TemperedCurve 2-in-1 Treated Screen Protector + Bumper

This hybrid screen protector and bumper protects users’ Apple Watch from edge to edge and is compatible with Apple Watch 40mm Series 4 through the latest Series 7. The polycarbonate bumper protects edges of the watch from scrapes and scuffs, while the protector is engineered from high-quality Japanese glass to absorb impact and prevent scratches to the screen. The intelligent glass composition acts like the original screen for precise touch sensitivity. The sleek and curved glass design maintains the Apple Watch look and feel, while an antimicrobial treatment protects the product from discoloration and degradation.

Product features:

Curved edges preserve look, feel and tactile screen experience

Polycarbonate bumper keeps edges of watch free from scratches and scuffs

Engineered from high-quality Japanese glass to absorb impact and prevent scratches

Antimicrobial treatment protects the product from discoloration and degradation

9H scratch resistance prevents scuffs and damage from daily wear

Crystal-clear to view photos and videos

Precision touch sensitivity through intelligent glass composition reacts like the original screen

Snaps on for easy application

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Black and Clear color options

SCREENFORCE Magnetic Treated Protective Phone Case

Available in various sizes to fit iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, the SCREENFORCE Magnetic Treated Protective Phone Case attaches to the latest iPhone models securely with MagSafe compatibility. Clear, UV light-resistant materials and antimicrobial treatment prevent discoloration and degradation, and slightly raised edges keep the phone’s camera and screen safe from scratches when it’s placed face down.

Product features:

MagSafe compatible

Antimicrobial treatment protects the case from microbial growth that causes discoloration and degradation

Clear, UV light-resistant materials prevents yellowing over time

Thin, lightweight design at 1.98mm thickness preserves look and feel of iPhone

Exposed ports don’t interfere with speakers or mic

Raised edges offer better protection against scratches

Pricing and Availability:

The SCREENFORCE TemperedCurve 2-in-1 Treated Screen Protector + Bumper is available to order now for $29.99 USD at Belkin.com, Amazon.com and select retailers worldwide.

The SCREENFORCE Magnetic Treated Protective Phone Case is available to order now for $29.99 USD at Belkin.com, Amazon.com and select retailers worldwide.

About Belkin



Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

