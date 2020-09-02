BehaVR and Limbix Partner to Advance Behavioral Health in Virtual Reality

Collaboration will extend the reach and impact of companies’ VR programs, open new opportunities for international distribution

SAN FRANCISCO & NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Limbix, a developer of digital therapeutics focused on adolescent mental health treatment, and BehaVR, LLC, a leading innovator of virtual reality digital wellness and digital therapeutics experiences for behavioral health, have formed a partnership that will advance how virtual reality is used in behavioral health care around the world. As part of a new agreement, the companies will integrate their VR programs and technology into the BehaVR platform. This will extend the reach and impact of VR offerings and add to the richness of content available to patients and clinicians through the BehaVR platform. This combined offering will be made available in the U.S. and internationally through Limbix’s existing international distribution channels.

“BehaVR has a proven platform and programs that have a lot of synergy with the Limbix VR Kit,” said Jon Sockell, co-founder and COO of Limbix. “They have become a leader in VR-based digital wellness and digital therapeutics programs for behavioral health and have established strong partnerships with large health care providers, pharmaceutical companies, and health retailers. Although Limbix is now focusing on creating prescription digital therapeutics for adolescent mental health disorders, we remain optimistic about the therapeutic potential of VR and are excited to see where the Limbix VR Kit can go as part of the BehaVR platform.”

Limbix and BehaVR have been creating digital therapeutics rooted in neuroscience research. Limbix’s focus has been on programs for mental health, while BehaVR’s have centered on pain management, stress, and addiction. BehaVR’s platform hosts multiple programs, and the array of conditions and concerns for which it can offer support continues to grow.

“Limbix’s best-in-class international team and suite of technologies are great complements to BehaVR’s VR-based digital wellness programs, adding to the rich content and capabilities we have developed for both patients and clinicians,” said Aaron Gani, founder and CEO of BehaVR. “We believe this union will allow us to reach more people of all ages and providers within the behavioral health space both nationally and internationally.”

Not included in this collaboration is Spark, a digital therapeutic for adolescent depression developed by Limbix. Spark is a mobile app that delivers a multi-week cognitive behavioral therapy-based program focused on the completion of value-based activities that spark feelings of pleasure or mastery. The product is currently being studied in clinical trials, and if cleared by the FDA, will be the first prescription digital therapeutic for adolescent depression on the market.

About Limbix

Limbix is a prescription digital therapeutic company passionate about creating mental health treatments for young people. The Limbix team is uniquely suited to develop prescription digital therapeutics, as its diverse team of product designers, engineers, researchers, and clinicians understand the value of pairing clinical expertise with technological innovation. Limbix is based in San Francisco, California. For more information visit limbix.com.

About BehaVR

BehaVR is advancing health care access and delivery and improving patient outcomes and experiences through the pioneering use of virtual reality (VR), cloud computing, and machine learning. Founded by leading clinicians, healthcare veterans and technology innovators, BehaVR has a proprietary technology platform that enables a personalized and progressive treatment approach grounded in decades of neuroscience research and designed to educate, motivate, and activate individuals to make long-term, sustained improvements to their health. For more information, visit www.behavr.com.

