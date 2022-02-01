Beech-Nut® Launches New Veggie-Forward Crispeas Snack

Puffed Pea Snack offers a satisfying, savory crunch for Toddlers & Preschoolers

AMSTERDAM, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company, an award-winning baby and toddler food manufacturer, is reimagining a classic veggie that has been a staple in pureed baby food for decades and bringing it to a new snack format perfect for toddlers and older kids, 12 months+. Available on Amazon in August, Beech-Nut® Crispeas transform peas into delicious, puffed pea mini-sticks that are gluten-free, grain-free, and non-GMO*.





Crispeas are the latest innovation added to Beech-Nut’s snack portfolio, which includes Mini-Waffles with Hidden Veggies (unveiled in April), Melties, and Fruity Oat Bars. With each of its snack innovations, Beech-Nut aims to make it easier for caregivers to incorporate veggies and fruit into their child’s diet.

“We are excited to continue growing Beech-Nut’s snack offerings, especially with products that are veggie-forward,” said Jon Harrington, parent of two and Brand Director for Infant & Toddler Snacks at Beech-Nut. “I know it can be challenging to find snacks that your kids will love and that you still feel good about giving to them. Our new Crispeas are made primarily from peas, and offer a crunchy texture with a savory, delicious flavor that everyone in your house will love.”

Beech-Nut knows that parents head to the baby food aisle looking for snacks that serve as a soother, occupier, bridge to the next meal, and of course, a treat. Shoppers can feel satisfied when a snack’s first ingredient is a veggie, and it doesn’t contain any added sweeteners, artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.

Crispeas will be available in two delicious flavors, Original and Cheese, in 1.4-ounce bags. Families can find Beech-Nut® Crispeas on Amazon in August.

*Made with ingredients that are not genetically modified.

ABOUT Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company

Since 1931, Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company has been a leader in the baby food category and is the #1 jarred baby food in the market. Beech-Nut operates a state-of-the-art LEED certified manufacturing facility in Amsterdam, New York where it produces a variety of organic, conventional, and non-GMO certified baby and toddler foods. Beech-Nut is a subsidiary of Hero AG of Lenzburg, Switzerland, a global leader in consumer goods and infant feeding.

Contacts

Izabela Socha Carr



Junapr



802.431.6222



[email protected]