Beauty Tech Leader Perfect Corp. Raises $50M Series C Led by Goldman Sachs

Funds to invest in augmentation of artificial intelligence-driven beauty tech solutions and corporate expansion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the beauty industry’s leading technology solutions provider and developer of the award-winning virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, announced today a Series C investment of $50 million led by Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment bank. The new funds will invest in augmenting the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) beauty technology solutions across multichannel retail and drive corporate global expansion.

Perfect Corp. is a technology pioneer using proprietary AI and augmented reality (AR) solutions to ease consumer pain points in a digital first world. With more than 900 million app downloads and over 300 global brand partners, Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup technology has upgraded the beauty industry across categories including makeup, skincare, foundation, hair and AI face attributes technologies allowing consumers to virtually try on SKUs, diagnose skin conditions, get personalized recommendations and easily discover beauty products.

The new funding comes as the company announces scaled up operations, more AI tech investment and marks plans for continued global expansion with a complete suite of beauty tech solutions across all categories for e-commerce, stores, social channels, web and mobile app.

“The integration of technology through artificial intelligence, machine learning and augmented reality into the beauty industry will unlock significant advantages, including amplification of digital sales channels, increased personalization and deeper consumer engagement,” said Xinyi Feng, a managing director in the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs. “Led by Alice Chang, Perfect is situated to innovate into this industry-changing integration period. We are also delighted to welcome the company to our global Launch With GS initiative, which aims to increase access to capital and support diverse entrepreneurs around the world.”

Launch With GS is Goldman Sachs’ $500 million investment strategy grounded in a data-driven thesis that diverse teams drive strong returns. As part of the investment, Perfect will join a global portfolio of companies which have access to the Launch with GS network of over 10,000 racially, ethnically and gender diverse entrepreneurs.

“We are thrilled to be working together with Goldman Sachs who share our vision of pushing the envelope of innovation to deliver the most interactive and enriched beauty shopping experiences,” said Alice H. Chang, CEO of Perfect Corp. “This series C investment will further drive the development of our solutions globally across all beauty categories and channels for the complete 360 beauty SaaS experience for consumer.”

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To learn everything about beauty tech and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

About Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division

Founded in 1869, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm. Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division (MBD) is the primary center for the firm’s long-term principal investing activity. MBD is one of the leading private capital investors in the world with investments across private equity, infrastructure, private debt, growth equity and real estate.

Contacts

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Corporate: Tony Tsai at [email protected] or by phone at: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Lindsay London at [email protected] or by phone at +1 (212) 929-7979



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected] or by phone at: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Celine Lo at [email protected] or by phone: + 86 1582 112 8182



Europe: Jessica Thiant at [email protected]