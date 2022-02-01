 Beauty Internet Sensation NikkieTutorials Debuts in The Knot Magazine as the Fall 2022 Issue Cover Star

The Makeup Artist and Beauty Content Creator Shares Exclusive Details about Finding Love, Her Upcoming Nuptials and the Beauty Looks She’s Planning for Her Big Day

The Fall Issue Also Features a Special Financial Wellness Section Packed with Insights and Advice from Expert Contributors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Knot—an authority in wedding planning, advice and products — today reveals the Fall 2022 issue of The Knot Magazine, featuring makeup artist and beauty content creator Nikkie de Jager, also known as NikkieTutorials, as the cover star. In the Fall issue, the YouTube beauty sensation shares details on her relationship with fiance Dylan, including their proposal story and upcoming wedding plans, plus tips for to-be-weds on hiring a makeup artist for the big day. The issue also includes financial advice from industry experts to aid couples in wedding planning – from how to navigate pre-marriage financial conversations to the ins and outs of budget prioritization.

A native of the Netherlands, Nikkie de Jager rose to fame in 2015 after her makeup tutorials on YouTube gained traction and quickly became a full-time career. She serves 13.9 million YouTube subscribers, 16+ million Instagram followers and 5+ million TikTok followers today. As a public figure, Nikkie has a track record of overcoming adversity. In 2020, she came out as a trans woman in a video titled “I’m Coming Out,” after someone blackmailed her and threatened to expose her publicly. Despite the initial fear of sharing such personal information with the world, Nikkie drew on Dylan’s love and support which she candidly describes in the article.

“When I had to click publish on my coming-out video, it was a very scary moment, because you don’t know what the future will bring. [Dylan] took my hand and looked me in the eyes and said, ‘You’re going to publish this. We’re going to be fine. You got this. Whatever happens, happens, but know that we have each other and it’ll be just fine,’’’ Nikkie shared with The Knot. “When he said that I was like, ‘This man is never leaving me, and I’m never leaving this man.’ I thought, ‘That’s my person. He is mine until the end of time.’”

In the cover story, Nikkie shares more about overcoming obstacles, why celebrating love is so important to her and how she spreads positivity and inspiration through her voice and platform. She also gives readers a sneak peek of her beauty look for the big day: “There will be something colorful, but I’m also all about the glam. So think of rhinestones across the face. But I also want to be careful, because these pictures will live on until the end of time—and that makeup has got to be perfect. So, better to keep it classy,” Nikkie said.

“We are honored to have NikkieTutorials as our cover star for the Fall issue of The Knot Magazine as she is a testament of authenticity that we hope will inspire many couples,” said Shelley Brown, Senior Beauty and Fashion Editor of The Knot. “Personable and truly candid, Nikkie shares exclusive details of her love story, hints of what to expect from her wedding glam, and her tips on how to select a makeup artist for your wedding day. Additionally, the Fall issue features important financial wellness tips and insights from experts to equip every couple with the support they need to plan their special day and financial future.”

As part of The Knot Wellness, a digital initiative by The Knot that provides couples with content across relationship, financial and mental health topics, the Fall issue also spotlights financial wellness in a special feature titled “Right on the Money.” The section includes advice and insights from industry expert contributors in pieces such as:

“Capital Rapport” featuring money management basics with expertise from Sallie Krawcheck, CEO of Ellevest

“Money Musts for Your 20s and 30s” with advice from Kathleen Entwistle, Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management

“Overcoming Wedding Expense Guilt” with advice from Dasha Kennedy, Financial Activist of The Broke Black Girl

“Charge It: The Wedding Expenses You Should Put on Your Credit Cards” with expertise from Brian Kelly, Founder and CEO of The Points Guy

“Put a Quote on It” highlighting wedding and marriage insurance policy insights from Michael Giusti, Analyst for InsuranceQuotes.com

The Knot Magazine Fall 2022 issue is available on newsstands nationwide beginning July 26, 2022. For more information on The Knot Wellness, visitwww.theknot.com/wellness.

About The Knot

The Knot is an authority on wedding planning and advice, offering a seamless, all-in-one solution—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries, invitations and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

Erica Ko



Coordinator, Public Relations



[email protected]