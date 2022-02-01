Beacon Launches New Mobile App

Builds on industry-leading digital platform that helps roofing contractors save time and be more efficient

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ambition2025—Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today the launch of its new Beacon PRO+ mobile app. The new app is custom-designed for iPhone and Android devices and is specifically tailored to meet the needs of contractors who spend their days on-the-go.





“We are always working to improve our digital platforms,” said Jonathan Bennett, Beacon’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We live in a mobile world, so we wanted to improve contractors’ mobile capabilities. We know our customers are not sitting at a desk all day. The new Beacon PRO+ app was custom designed, leveraging customer insights and advanced technology to help contractors work more efficiently and enhance their businesses.”

With the new app, contractors can streamline everyday tasks and manage multiple projects with quick access to the information that matters most. The app features a full product catalog with images, specifications and supporting documentation, as well as simple designs for on-the-go ordering. Contractors can also look up order history, track and view deliveries, edit order templates and find nearby Beacon branch locations. Contractors also have the option to receive delivery tracking notifications.

In line with the company’s Ambition 2025 strategy Beacon continues to deliver industry leading digital technology solutions.

The new Beacon PRO+ app is available now for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Beacon



Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 450 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT™, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT

Binit Sanghvi



VP, Capital Markets & Treasurer



[email protected]

972-369-8005

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Lewis



VP,Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility



[email protected]

571-752-1048