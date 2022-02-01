BDI Enters Bedroom Furniture Category with LINQ Bedroom Collection

New Designs Feature Home Tech Integration Combined with Modern Style and Natural Wood

Chantilly, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 23, 2023) – BDI has announced that it is entering the bedroom furniture category with the introduction of its LINQ Bedroom collection. With this new furniture suite, the BDI design team has reimagined the bedroom experience with the needs of the connected lifestyle in mind.

REST & RECHARGE — LINQ bedroom provides a combination of modern design, innovative function, integrated power and natural wood grains.

Some of the unique features that LINQ introduces include versatile beds that adjust for any size mattress, power centers that ensure a charging solution is never far away, uniquely accessible motion nightstands, and ample storage cabinets that are STURDY-ready.

“Debuting our first bedroom group, we knew we had to design a collection that would stay true to the brand while bringing something that only BDI could offer into the bedroom,” said Bill Becker, BDI’s CEO and Design Director. “That’s why we are so proud of this collection that includes such unique features and the advanced safety elements that it does – it’s unlike anything available in the market today.”

Designed by BDI’s Associate Design Director Matthew Weatherly, LINQ includes two beds, two motion nightstands, and two storage cabinets. Each piece has its own element of surprise about it.

“For decades, we’ve been an industry leader in innovative furniture that is designed to integrate technology into the way we work, live and play,” says Weatherly. “We are now expanding on that mission with LINQ Bedroom, a collection that meets the technological needs of today’s consumers but doesn’t sacrifice on style and comfort.”

LINQ features clean lines blended with subtle curves, making it a modern and minimalistic collection. It’s headlined by two bed designs, Up-LINQ and Cross-LINQ, as well as four storage options including LINQ Nightstands in two sizes, the LINQ 5-Drawer Chest and the LINQ 6-Drawer Dresser. Combined, the collection forms an all-encompassing bedroom suite with modern features and a wealth of storage.

All pieces in the collection are available in Natural Walnut finish. LINQ will be available in retail stores and select online retailers in Summer 2023. Readers may find more information about all the pieces in collection at pinion.medium.com/linq-product-features-cfbe95ca3d00 or visit https://www.bdiusa.com/collections/linq

About BDI:

BDI is a premier designer and manufacturer of innovative home furnishings. Guided by the philosophy that everything has its place, BDI furniture combines original design with innovative function to seamlessly integrate technology into the home and office environments. Collections include media furniture, home entertaining, office solutions, modular storage systems and more. BDI products are available through leading furniture and electronic retailers throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad. To learn more, visit www.bdiusa.com, or follow BDI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

