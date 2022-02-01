Basis Investment Group Announces First-of-its-Kind Origination Partnership with Genesis Bank in SoCal

–The MWOB Commercial Real Estate Investment Platform and Lender has Teamed Up with Diverse, Multi-racial Minority Depository Institution to Provide Increased Access to Capital and Credit in Underserved Communities–

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Basis Investment Group (Basis), a national commercial real estate (CRE) debt and equity investment platform, today announced a first-of-its kind origination partnership with Genesis Bank (Genesis), a California-chartered commercial bank focused on serving its target markets of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties, California. The partnership represents the first time a certified minority and woman owned CRE investment platform and Freddie Mac seller servicer has teamed up with a Minority Depository Institution (MDI). The unique partnership will allow Basis to deepen its commitment to underserved communities while providing Genesis with access to additional capital and lending products which will produce more business opportunities that generate wealth.

Stephen H. Gordon, Founding Chairman and CEO of Genesis, has a proven track record of founding and leading multiple banking institutions, with dominant industry leading multifamily platforms serving the West Coast. “Our partnership with a mission aligned, MWOB platform like Basis is uniquely breaking down barriers and broadening our opportunities to deliver our comprehensive suite of products, services, and solutions to the diverse majority minority communities that we serve,” said Gordon. “Together, we are leveling the playing field and increasing our reach and capabilities to provide access to capital and credit that is so desperately needed in underserved communities in Southern California.”

With few women and even fewer African American women holding C-suite positions in commercial real estate, Basis has the unique status of being one of the only diversified CRE investment platforms in the country to be founded and majority owned by an African American woman. Genesis Bank, which originally launched in August 2021 and received its designation as an MDI in September 2021, is the first MDI established within its target markets since 2008 and is one of only two diverse, multi-racial MDIs in the country, of just under 5,000 banks in the U.S.

“Two minority platforms, like Basis and Genesis combining forces to increase access to capital and credit is powerful. We are proud to partner with one of the only diverse, multi-racial MDIs, whose mission aligns with ours—lending in communities that are often overlooked by majority providers—and the social impact and wealth generation this access to capital creates,” stated Tammy K. Jones, CEO and co-founder of Basis. “Through our alliance, Genesis will have access to our additional multifamily and CRE lending products, uniquely positioning them to better serve their diverse client base.”

Jones co-founded Basis in 2009 during the height of the global recession, as she sought to create an alternative lending platform focused on diversification, not just across the company’s portfolio and investments, but among team members. Through its strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Basis has remained a leader in the CRE industry in terms of what a thoughtful and intentional approach to diversity can yield and is steadfast on breaking down traditionally exclusive barriers to entry within this often-exclusive field.

Basis Investment Group is a full-service commercial real estate investment platform investing across the capital stack of stabilized, transitional, and development CRE assets throughout the United States. With representation in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Tampa and Irvine, CA, Basis has successfully closed over $5 billion in transactions across multiple strategies and asset classes focusing across the US middle market.

Basis, a certified Minority and Woman-Owned Business (MWOB), focuses primarily on investments in the middle market where it has deep relationships. Basis is a registered investment advisor and lender that invests in both debt and equity strategies including fixed rate senior mortgage loans, bridge loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, structured equity, JV equity and B-piece investments. Basis is also the only diverse-owned and licensed Optigo® lender for Freddie Mac. For more information, please visit www.basisinvgroup.com.

Genesis Bank is a California state-chartered commercial bank, organized by a group of highly experienced and successful bankers, investors, and business professionals. The Bank focuses on serving the financial needs of small to mid-sized businesses and owners, and investors in income-producing multifamily and commercial real estate located in the Bank’s Target Markets of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. Additionally, Genesis is an MDI, and is only the second diverse, multiracial MDI in the U.S. The Bank is powered by GenTeckSM, a groundbreaking combination of best-in-class technologies, which are tightly integrated to give clients a seamless, digital first, and transparent experience. The Bank’s products, services, and solutions primarily include traditional commercial business, Small Business Administration (SBA), income property, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan and deposit products, as well as treasury management services and solutions. Genesis Bank is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and can be found online at www.mygenesisbank.com. Genesis is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

