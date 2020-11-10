Barrie House Coffee Roasters Launches Exciting New Product Line and Rebranding

ELMSFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BarrieHouse—Barrie House Coffee Roasters has launched an exciting new product line and rebrand of their logo and packaging. The new rebrand reflects Barrie House’s long legacy as a family-owned, third-generation, NY-based coffee roaster that supports coffee farmers while paying tribute to the coffee cherry with its burgundy brand color. Barrie House constantly strives to inspire a great coffee-drinking experience and their delicious new product line does just that.

“What sets Barrie House apart is that we offer our premium line of Fair Trade Organic coffee at a great value, allowing the broader coffee drinking population to enjoy the best cup of coffee at a fair price,” said John C. Fallon, Chief Marketing Officer of Barrie House Coffee Roasters. “Our research shows that while many coffee drinkers support the idea of a Fair Trade and Organic coffee, the higher prices that usually come with these coffees tend to deter their purchase. We wanted to change that.”

Barrie House’s new product line offers a wide selection of coffees across three distinctive collections.

Estate Blends, the first collection to launch, offers Fair Trade Organic coffees, balanced and complex, developed for precise taste profiles using a variety of different beans.

TheSignature Flavors collection, made with Fair Trade and organic coffees, offers smooth, mild coffees infused with an assortment of delicious flavors that enhance the beans and delight the senses.

The Single Origins collection offers specialty Fair Trade Organic coffees that highlight the exceptional tastes and attributes unique to a specific country or region.

Barrie House is also introducing a Seasonal Flavors line of conventional coffees infused with the familiar flavors and aromas of fall and winter – including Pumpkin Spice; Caramel Apple Strudel; Peppermint Bark and Winter Wonderland.

The new Barrie House coffees will be available in 10 oz. and 2 lb. bags, as well as 10 count and 22 count single serve capsules that are Keurig 2.0 compatible. Barrie House uses its proprietary REVCUP – a patented sustainable single serve capsule design that was engineered to make the best possible cup of coffee and is recyclable. Barrie House is also one of the first roasters to utilize UPC bar codes on each capsule lid, to allow retailers the ultimate flexibility in offering individual capsules for sale in a mix and match fashion.

The new Barrie House Fair Trade Organic product line will be available in select premium metro New York grocery and naturals retailers, along with a number of Sam’s Club locations in the Southeast. The new product line will also be available online at BarrieHouse.com, as well as other online sites including Amazon, Sam’s Club.com, Walmart.com, and more. Their seasonal items can be found in Southeastern Grocers and Stew Leonard’s during the holidays. There are also special packs and blends sold through foodservice distributors in the metro NY, mid Atlantic, New England, Chicago, and Las Vegas markets.

“We truly believe that our new product line and branding reflects our mission to inspire a great coffee drinking experience, while conducting business in a manner that is socially and environmentally responsible,” said Craig M. James, Chief Executive Officer, Barrie House Coffee Roasters. “We hope everyone enjoys each and every cup just as much as we do.”

About Barrie House Coffee Roasters:

Founded in 1934 outside of New York City, Barrie House is a family-owned coffee roaster that produces premium, handcrafted coffee. For over 85 years, Barrie House Coffee Roasters have carefully selected, blended, roasted, and packed what they believe to be the world’s finest coffee. Today, Barrie House is a leading roaster and manufacturer for private label and branded coffee products sold through the retail, e-commerce, food service, and hospitality channels. Barrie House has partnered with Martha Stewart for a co-branded coffee line and with The Headstrong Project for a special Hero’s Reserve line of which 100% of the profits are donated to the organization. They rank in the Top 10 of all Fair-Trade coffee providers in the U.S.

