Barrett-Jackson to Premiere Online Only Auction Featuring Hand-Selected Vehicles, Automobilia Beginning on May 8, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#barrettjackson—Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will bring the Barrett Jackson experience to enthusiasts worldwide with its premiere online only auction beginning on May 8, 2020. Featuring approximately 75 premium, hand-selected collector vehicles and more than 250 pieces of authentic automobilia, the Barrett-Jackson Online Only May 2020 Auction will be run on the industry’s most trusted online auction platform, Proxibid.





“Barrett-Jackson was the first collector car auction company to introduce live internet bidding to the industry in the early 1990s,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Today, that same innovative spirit has led to our new online auction platform that will deliver the same level of trust digitally as we do in person. All of our bidders will be carefully pre-screened and our vehicles reviewed with the same care as at our live events, making our online auctions the perfect extension of the Barrett-Jackson experience.”

The Online Only May 2020 Auction will be run on the leading online auction platform, Proxibid, giving bidders and sellers alike secure online transactions and an infrastructure that boasts 99 percent uptime. Barrett-Jackson’s relaunched online auction will connect sellers with pre-screened bidders who have been vetted using bank-level risk mitigation tools. Consignors will have the advantage of being associated with Barrett-Jackson’s international brand, the visibility offered on extensive marketing and advertising platforms, and exposure to the company’s extensive database of car collectors around the world.

Mirroring the selection and quality of Barrett-Jackson’s live auctions, the Online Only May 2020 docket will include collector vehicles and genuine automobilia pieces that appeal to collectors of all interests. Included in the collector car auction is an exceptional 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 (preview) in Candy Apple Red that was one of the first 150 examples built, as well as a custom 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe (preview) built by Jeff Hayes Customs and powered by a GM LS3 540hp with a Hot Cam engine.

“No other company connects the collector car community like Barrett-Jackson,” said Jackson. “Over the last nearly 50 years, we’ve built a brand that’s come to represent more than just the auction of collector cars. Our relaunched online auction platform is the perfect extension of the Barrett-Jackson experience. It won’t just feature a diverse docket of coveted collector cars you expect from our auctions, it’ll fan the flame of passion we share as enthusiasts.”

Barrett-Jackson’s Online Only May 2020 Auction will also feature automobilia with an offering of more than 250 genuine, authentic automotive Americana pieces, the majority sold with No Reserve. Among the most anticipated pieces up for sale include are a number of carefully curated items from the Nicodemus Collection, highlighted by a 14-foot-long 1962 Road Runner Service Stations porcelain with neon service station marquee sign and an iconic 1950s Mobil Oil Pegasus porcelain sign with animated neon (preview).

Barrett-Jackson’s online auctions will be offered in addition to the company’s annual live auction events. Click the link to register as a bidder for the Online Only May 2020 Auction. Consignments for all online auctions will be selected by Barrett-Jackson’s team of collector car experts. Both Reserve and No Reserve options are being offered for the May 2020 online auction.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of high-profile estates and private collections. The company produces live auction events in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as online only auctions throughout the year. With broadcast partners FYI and HISTORY, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2020, as well as all the cars, all the time via the live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

Contacts

Barrett-Jackson Communications

Megan Jones, Vice President of Marketing



(480) 421-6694 | [email protected]

Automotive Media

Aaron Cook, TimePiece PR & Marketing on behalf of Barrett-Jackson



(214) 520-3430 | [email protected]