BARK and Dunkin’® Partner to Bring Joy This Holiday Season With Dog Toys That Give Back

BARK’s limited-edition Dunkin’-inspired plush dog toys are available November 1 to benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation®

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, and Dunkin’, one of America’s favorite coffee brands, teamed up for the third year in a row to support an important cause and bring joy to children (and dogs!) across the nation. The dog toys take the form of Dunkin’s signature iced coffee, frosted donuts and MUNCHKINS donut hole treats.





Starting today, the dog toys are available as a thank-you when Dunkin’ guests make a donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide and at BarkShop.com.

For every $12 donation made at participating Dunkin’ restaurants, guests will receive a Dunkin’ Iconic Iced Coffee dog toy.

For every $15 donation made at participating Dunkin’ restaurants, guests will receive a Donuts on a Rope dog toy.

Guests can also make a $15 donation at BarkShop.com and receive a Dunkin’ Chocolate Glazed Donut dog toy or MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat dog toys.

Created by BARK’s team of designers, the dog toys feature Dunkin’-inspired shapes and special scents to bring the ultimate joy to America’s pups. The Dunkin’ Iconic Iced Coffee toy is made with a whip-n-flip straw, a deep squeaker, and is packed with fluff. The Donuts on a Rope toy is made with t-shirt rope and includes four squeakers. Each MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat toy features a spiky ball and scents of sugar, vanilla, and apple jelly. The Chocolate Glazed Donut toy is made of fabric in the shape of a chocolate-frosted donut, with a cream-scented rubber donut core.

Since 2020, BARK and Dunkin’s collaboration has raised more than $4 million; to date, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has funded 33 service dogs across 23 hospitals, impacting hundreds of thousands of young patients.

Donations will benefit the Foundation programs that provide joy to kids battling hunger or illness, including the Dogs for Joy program, introduced in 2018 to bring full-time service dogs to children’s hospitals. These dogs serve as not only a source of happiness for patients, but are also critical parts of patients’ treatment plans, trained to do tasks like teach kids how to take a pill, keep a child calm during a medical intervention, provide incentives for a child to get out of bed for a walk, and much more.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and the Dogs for Joy program, visit joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/dogsforjoy.

About BARK



BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog’s breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

About the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation



The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’ and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children’s hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $40 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. For more information, please visit www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org.

