BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. Announces Ross Borden as New Vice President of Marketing

Industry Veteran Joins Publisher to Drive Growth in the Company’s Games-as-a-Service, Digital Marketing, and CRM Business Initiatives in the Americas

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading interactive entertainment publisher BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced a new leader for its marketing organization. Video games industry veteran, Ross Borden, is joining the company to lead its marketing team as Vice President of Marketing; with focus on driving its evolution in the Games-as-a-Service sector as well as expanding its digital marketing & communications capabilities and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) programs. Borden’s posting is effective immediately.





With a passion for building businesses and delighting customers, Borden brings with him over two decades of marketing experience from the video game and tech industries. Having held marketing and publishing leadership roles throughout his career at companies such as Namco, NCSOFT, and Robot Entertainment; his expertise in the digital publishing space and video game marketing will play a pivotal role in driving further success throughout the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment organization.

“Today, video games offer more entertainment options, through more platforms, for a wider range of players, than ever before in its history and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is poised to offer some of the most unique and compelling content to players around the globe,” said Ross Borden, Vice President of Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment’s exciting product line-up, which encompasses a wide range of popular genres and IPs, offers countless opportunities to delight our customers. I look forward to opening new avenues of growth for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment’s business in the Americas.”

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS

