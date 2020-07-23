Banc of California Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today reported net loss available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2020 of $21.9 million, or diluted loss per common share of $0.44. Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 included a one-time pre-tax charge of $26.8 million related to the termination of the Company’s multi-year naming rights agreements, entered into in 2017 with the Los Angeles Football Club (“LAFC”). The buyout of the agreement and restructuring of the relationship will result in estimated pre-tax cost savings of approximately $89 million over the next 12.5 years, or approximately $7 million per year.

Highlights for the second quarter included:

Noninterest-bearing deposit balances increased $135.4 million during the quarter and represented 23% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, up from 16% a year earlier

Total checking balances increased $409.7 million during the quarter and represented 54% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, up from 40% a year earlier

Net interest margin increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.09%

Average cost of total deposits declined 40 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.71%, with period-end cost of deposits at 0.59%

Allowance for credit losses strengthened to 1.68% of total loans

Common Equity Tier 1 capital at 11.68%

Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, “Our second quarter was highlighted by our expanding net interest margin, growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, reduction in our deposit costs, and the sustained improvement in operating leverage and core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings. While we continue to build on these elements to enhance franchise value, we are positioned with significant excess capital, healthy reserves and a conservatively underwritten loan portfolio, 66% of which is secured by residential real estate and with limited exposure to higher risk industries. As we help our clients manage through the impact of the pandemic, the current public health and economic crisis has not impeded our overall progress on implementing our strategic initiatives that is building long-term value for shareholders.”

Mr. Wolff continued, “Notably, we also had the opportunity to accelerate our transformation through the restructuring of our agreement with LAFC. Our buyout will save the Company approximately $7 million in annual expenses and enhance our future operating leverage. Given the uncertainty of the economic environment, we intend to remain conservative by protecting capital and building core deposits, although we expect our results in the second half of the year to continue to reflect the increased operating leverage and growing earnings power that we have been building at the Company.”​

Lynn Hopkins, Chief Financial Officer of Banc of California, said, “The positioning of our balance sheet entering the pandemic has helped us to effectively manage through this crisis. We continue to have a high level of capital and a loan portfolio that it is heavily weighted towards conservatively underwritten real estate loans with low loan-to-values. While net income was negatively impacted by the one-time costs associated with the restructuring of our partnership with LAFC, we are pleased with the positive trends we experienced throughout most areas of our operations, including a 40 basis point decline in our average cost of total deposits and a 12 basis point increase in our net interest margin from the prior quarter. Notwithstanding our net loss for the quarter of $18.4 million, these positive trends helped drive a 31.7% increase in our adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income of $16.0 million compared to the prior quarter, which excludes the impact of provision for credit losses and certain other non-core income and expenses. We continue to build momentum in our core underlying earnings power and we believe we can continue that progress in the second half of 2020.”

COVID-19 Operational Update

We continue to operate 25 of our 31 branches as we temporarily consolidated some overlapping areas to ensure an adequate balance between employee and client safety and business continuity to meet our clients’ banking needs. We participated in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), deploying resources to this program in support of our clients and others seeking financial relief under the program. As of June 30, 2020, we estimate we helped businesses that represent an aggregate workforce of more than 25,000 jobs through approvals of $262 million in PPP funds. While we focused on serving existing clients with our high-touch model, we also used our framework to attract new clients and used the PPP to differentiate ourselves by showing how true service can make a meaningful difference. As a result, we added many new clients who are consistent with the type of commercial customers that we target in our traditional business development efforts. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, we collected $7.5 million in fees on PPP loans originated during the quarter, which will be recognized over their estimated life of 9 months. While we have started the loan forgiveness process with a number of clients, we expect this will continue into the first half of next year.

We are also actively engaged with our borrowers seeking payment relief. Refer also to the Credit Quality discussion for details regarding loans that have requested relief under the CARES Act.

Termination of LAFC Agreement

As previously disclosed, during the second quarter, we terminated our naming rights agreements with LAFC, which the Company had entered into in 2017. We incurred a pre-tax, one-time charge to operations of $26.8 million and we expect aggregate pre-tax expense savings of $89 million over the remaining 12 1/2 year life of our former agreements with LAFC, or approximately $7 million per year. The amended agreements allow LAFC to expand its roster of sponsors and partners into categories that were previously exclusive to us under the original agreements. In connection with the termination, we will step away from our naming-rights position on LAFC’s soccer stadium, but we will continue to serve as LAFC’s primary banking partner, subject to any new sponsor in the financial services space that offers banking services, and remain as a partner on a number of other collaborations. We paid LAFC a $20.1 million termination fee and will not have any continuing payment obligations to LAFC after December 31, 2020.

Income Statement Highlights Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 ($ in thousands) Total interest and dividend income $ 72,697 $ 74,714 $ 83,702 $ 92,657 $ 104,040 $ 147,411 $ 214,752 Total interest expense 17,382 22,853 27,042 33,742 39,260 40,235 82,164 Net interest income 55,315 51,861 56,660 58,915 64,780 107,176 132,588 Total noninterest income (loss) 5,528 2,061 4,930 3,181 (2,290 ) 7,589 4,005 Total revenue 60,843 53,922 61,590 62,096 62,490 114,765 136,593 Total noninterest expense 72,770 46,919 47,483 43,240 43,500 119,689 105,749 Pre-tax / pre-provision (loss) income (11,927 ) 7,003 14,107 18,856 18,990 (4,924 ) 30,844 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 11,826 15,761 (2,976 ) 38,607 (1,900 ) 27,587 198 Income tax (benefit) expense (5,304 ) (2,165 ) 2,811 (5,619 ) 4,308 (7,469 ) 7,027 Net (loss) income $ (18,449 ) $ (6,593 ) $ 14,272 $ (14,132 ) $ 16,582 $ (25,042 ) $ 23,619 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders(1) $ (21,936 ) $ (9,694 ) $ 10,415 $ (22,722 ) $ 11,909 $ (31,630 ) $ 14,555

(1) Balance represents the net (loss) income available to common stockholders after subtracting preferred stock dividends, income allocated to participating securities, participating securities dividends and impact of preferred stock redemption from net (loss) income. Refer to the Statement of Operations for additional detail on these amounts.

Net interest income

Q2-2020 vs Q1–2020

Net interest income increased $3.5 million to $55.3 million for the second quarter due mostly to lower funding costs and higher average interest-earning assets, offset by a lower yield on average earning assets. Compared to the prior quarter, average interest-earning assets increased by $165.1 million to $7.20 billion, due to higher average securities of $111.0 million and other interest-earning assets of $127.3 million, offset by lower average loans of $73.2 million. The average interest-earning assets growth was funded by higher average noninterest-bearing deposits of $216.4 million and interest-bearing deposits of $251.7 million, offset by lower average FHLB advances of $219.9 million.

The net interest margin increased 12 basis points to 3.09% for the second quarter from 2.97% for the prior quarter. The increase was due to the 42 basis point decline on the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, outpacing the 21 basis point decline in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The decrease in the average interest-earning asset yield from 4.27% for the first quarter to 4.06% for the second quarter was due to lower yields on most interest-earning asset classes and the change in the mix of interest-earning assets. The lower yields on total loans, securities and other interest-earning assets was due to originating new business and repricing variable rate loans and investments in the lower interest rate environment given the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020. Our average yield on loans declined 8 basis points to 4.48% and our average yield on securities decreased 35 basis points to 2.95%. The second quarter includes $1.7 million of PPP fee income, which increased the net interest margin by 3 basis points. The lower securities yield is due mostly to a 38 basis point decrease in the collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) yield to 3.22% for the second quarter from 3.60% for the first quarter as these CLOs reprice quarterly.

The average cost of funds decreased 39 basis points to 1.03% for the second quarter from 1.41% for the first quarter. This decrease was driven by the lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and improved funding mix, including higher average noninterest-bearing deposits. We have reduced our reliance on high cost transaction accounts, non-brokered certificates of deposits, and wholesale funds as we continue to execute on our relationship-focused business banking strategy. The 42 basis point decline in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 1.29% for the second quarter from 1.71% for the first quarter was driven by the lower average cost of interest-bearing deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 48 basis points to 0.93% from the prior quarter due to actively managing down deposit rates in response to the interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020. Additionally, average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $216.4 million and represented 23.4% of total average deposits in the second quarter compared to 21.4% of total average deposits for the first quarter. Our total cost of average deposits decreased 40 basis points to 0.71% for the second quarter. The spot rate of total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2020 was 0.59%.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $25.4 million to $107.2 million from $132.6 million for the same 2019 period. This increase was due to lower average interest-earning assets, as a result of targeted sales of securities and loans during 2019, in line with our strategy of remixing the loan portfolio towards relationship based-lending, offset by a higher net interest margin. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, average interest-earning assets declined $2.33 billion to $7.11 billion, and the net interest margin increased 20 basis points to 3.03% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 2.83% for the same 2019 period.

Our average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 42 basis points to 4.17% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to 4.59% during the same 2019 period. The decrease in yield was primarily attributable to lower average yields on the loan and securities portfolios, offset by an increased mix of loans versus securities. Our average yield on loans was 4.52% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 4.78% for the same 2019 period, primarily due to lower market interest rates and a lower percentage of higher-yielding commercial and industrial balances in the portfolio. Our average yield on securities decreased 88 basis points due mostly to CLOs repricing into the lower rate environment and a decrease in average CLO balances.

The average cost of funds decreased to 1.22% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from 1.86% for the same 2019 period. This decrease was driven by the lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and the improved funding mix, including higher average noninterest-bearing deposits. The 61 basis point decline in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 1.50% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from 2.11% for the same 2019 period was driven by the lower average cost of interest-bearing deposits and the rates paid on our FHLB term advances. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 75 basis points to 1.16% from the prior period due to actively managing down deposit rates in response to the interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020 and a lower reliance on brokered deposits. Additionally, average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $213.5 million when compared to the same 2019 period. Our cost of average total deposits decreased 74 basis points to 0.90% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the same 2019 period.

Provision for credit losses

Q2-2020 vs Q1–2020

We recognized a provision for credit losses of $11.8 million during the second quarter, compared to $15.8 million during the first quarter. Our provision for credit losses during the second quarter included $307 thousand related to unfunded commitments, compared to $1.1 million during the first quarter. The second quarter provision for credit losses is comprised of $5.0 million of general reserves and $6.8 million related to specific reserves, primarily related to a previously reported nonaccrual shared national credit. The general provision is due to a continued deterioration in key macro-economic forecast variables, such as unemployment and gross domestic product and loan risk rating downgrades, offset by lower period end loan balances.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we recognized a provision for credit losses of $27.6 million under the CECL model, compared to $198 thousand under the incurred loss model during 2019. Our provision for credit losses included $1.4 million related to unfunded commitments during the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to provision release of $327 thousand during the six months ended June 30, 2019. The higher provision for credit losses was driven by using the new CECL model, the estimated future impact of the health crisis on our loans, net charge-offs, and increase in specific reserves partially offset by lower period end loan balances of $1.09 billion.

Noninterest income

Q2-2020 vs Q1–2020

Noninterest income increased $3.5 million, or 168%, to $5.5 million for the second quarter. The increase was primarily due to a gain of $2.0 million on the sale of $20.7 million in securities, primarily corporate securities; there were no sales in the prior quarter. In addition, the first quarter included a $1.6 million charge to reflect the reduction in fair value of loans held for sale compared to a $25 thousand increase in the fair value in the second quarter.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased $3.6 million, or 89.5%, to $7.6 million compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to (1) a higher net gain on sale of investment securities of $1.8 million, and (2) higher other income of $8.4 million as the second quarter of 2019 included a previously reported $9.6 million unrealized loss from interest rate swap agreements entered into in order to offset variability in the fair value of the Freddie Mac securitization completed during the third quarter of 2019. These increases were partially offset by (1) lower net gain on sale of loans of $4.3 million, (2) a $1.6 million loss due to decreases in the fair value of loans held for sale, and (3) lower customer fees of $629 thousand.

Noninterest expense

Q2-2020 vs Q1–2020

Noninterest expense increased $25.9 million to $72.8 million for the second quarter compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to: (i) the aforementioned $26.8 million one-time charge related to the termination of our LAFC naming rights agreements, (ii) a $2.5 million debt extinguishment fee associated with the early repayment of certain FHLB term advances, and (iii) higher salaries and benefits expense of $824 thousand due mostly to higher incentive accruals. These increases were offset by: (i) lower professional fees of $1.4 million as a result of the timing of certain indemnified legal costs and recoveries compared to the prior quarter, (ii) a $2.1 million decrease in loss on investments in alternative energy partnerships, and (iii) a $599 thousand decrease in advertising costs. Total operating costs, defined as noninterest expense adjusted for certain non-core items (refer to section Non-GAAP Measures), decreased $558 thousand to $42.8 million for the second quarter compared to $43.3 million for the prior quarter.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased $13.9 million, or 13.2%, to $119.7 million compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily due to: (i) the aforementioned $26.8 million one-time charge related to the termination of our LAFC naming rights agreements, and (ii) a $2.5 million debt extinguishment fee associated with the early repayment of certain FHLB term advances. These increases were offset by: (i) lower professional fees of $2.4 million, due to overall reductions in indemnified legal fees, net of insurance recoveries, (ii) lower consulting fees for bank projects and initiatives, and lower legal expenses related to the now resolved SEC investigation and various other litigations, (iii) lower salaries and benefits expense of $8.2 million resulting from lower headcount, (iv) lower advertising costs of $1.2 million due to reductions in overall events and media spending, and (vi) lower regulatory assessments of $3.4 million due to changes in our asset size and an FDIC assessment credit.

Income taxes

Q2-2020 vs Q1–2020

Income tax benefit totaled $5.3 million for the second quarter resulting in an effective tax benefit rate of 22.3%. This compares to a $2.2 million benefit for the first quarter and an effective tax benefit rate of 24.7%. The full year estimated effective tax rate for 2020 is expected to be approximately 23%.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019

Income tax benefit totaled $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 23.0%, compared to a $7.0 million expense and an effective tax rate of 22.9% for six months ended June 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2020, total assets were $7.77 billion, which represented a linked-quarter increase of $107.5 million. The following table shows selected balance sheet line items as of the dates indicated.

As of and for the Three Months Ended Amount Change June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Q2-20 vs. Q1-



20 Q2-20 vs. Q2-



19 ($ in thousands) Total assets $ 7,770,138 $ 7,662,607 $ 7,828,410 $ 8,625,337 $ 9,359,931 $ 107,531 $ (1,589,793 ) Securities available-for-sale $ 1,176,029 $ 969,427 $ 912,580 $ 775,662 $ 1,167,687 $ 206,602 $ 8,342 Loans held-for-investment $ 5,627,696 $ 5,667,464 $ 5,951,885 $ 6,383,259 $ 6,719,570 $ (39,768 ) $ (1,091,874 ) Loans held-for-sale $ 19,768 $ 20,234 $ 22,642 $ 23,936 $ 597,720 $ (466 ) $ (577,952 ) Demand deposits $ 3,238,202 $ 2,828,470 $ 2,622,398 $ 2,602,011 $ 2,510,233 $ 409,732 $ 727,969 Other core deposits 2,619,502 2,515,703 2,794,769 3,074,936 3,301,080 103,799 (681,578 ) Brokered deposits 179,761 218,665 10,000 93,111 480,977 (38,904 ) (301,216 ) Total Deposits $ 6,037,465 $ 5,562,838 $ 5,427,167 $ 5,770,058 $ 6,292,290 $ 474,627 $ (254,825 ) As percentage of total deposits Demand deposits 53.64 % 50.85 % 48.32 % 45.10 % 39.89 % 2.79 % 13.75 % Other core deposits 43.39 % 45.22 % 51.50 % 53.29 % 52.46 % (1.83 ) % (9.07 ) % Brokered deposits 2.98 % 3.93 % 0.18 % 1.61 % 7.64 % (0.95 ) % (4.66 ) % Average loan yield 4.48 % 4.56 % 4.71 % 4.75 % 4.80 % (0.08 ) % (0.32 ) % Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.93 % 1.41 % 1.57 % 1.78 % 1.89 % (0.48 ) % (0.96 ) % Average cost of total deposits 0.71 % 1.11 % 1.27 % 1.48 % 1.62 % (0.40 ) % (0.91 ) %

Investments

Securities available-for-sale increased $206.6 million to $1.18 billion at June 30, 2020. This increase was due to $175.2 million in purchases of corporate and government agency securities and lower unrealized net losses of $54.7 million due mostly to credit spreads tightening during the quarter for a positive change on our CLO portfolio pricing, offset by $20.7 million in sales of mainly corporate securities. As of June 30, 2020, our securities portfolio included $668.4 million of CLOs, $306.7 million of agency securities, $57.2 million of municipal securities, and $143.6 million of corporate debt securities. Our CLO portfolio, which is comprised only of AA and AAA rated securities, comprises 56.8% of our securities portfolio and the carrying value includes an unrealized net loss of $35.3 million at June 30, 2020 compared to an unrealized net loss of $80.0 million at March 31, 2020.

Loans

The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 ($ in thousands) Composition of held-for-investment loans Commercial real estate $ 822,694 $ 810,024 $ 818,817 $ 891,029 $ 856,497 Multifamily 1,434,071 1,466,083 1,494,528 1,563,757 1,598,978 Construction 212,979 227,947 231,350 228,561 209,029 Commercial and industrial 1,436,990 1,578,223 1,691,270 1,789,478 1,951,707 SBA 310,784 70,583 70,981 75,359 80,929 Total commercial loans 4,217,518 4,152,860 4,306,946 4,548,184 4,697,140 Single-family residential mortgage 1,370,785 1,467,375 1,590,774 1,775,953 1,961,065 Other consumer 39,393 47,229 54,165 59,122 61,365 Total consumer loans 1,410,178 1,514,604 1,644,939 1,835,075 2,022,430 Total gross loans $ 5,627,696 $ 5,667,464 $ 5,951,885 $ 6,383,259 $ 6,719,570 Composition percentage of held-for-investment loans Commercial real estate 14.6 % 14.3 % 13.8 % 14.0 % 12.7 % Multifamily 25.5 % 25.9 % 25.1 % 24.5 % 23.8 % Construction 3.8 % 4.0 % 3.9 % 3.6 % 3.1 % Commercial and industrial 25.5 % 27.9 % 28.4 % 28.0 % 29.1 % SBA 5.5 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.2 % Total commercial loans 74.9 % 73.3 % 72.4 % 71.3 % 69.9 % Single-family residential mortgage 24.4 % 25.9 % 26.7 % 27.8 % 29.2 % Other consumer 0.7 % 0.8 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.9 % Total consumer loans 25.1 % 26.7 % 27.6 % 28.7 % 30.1 % Total gross loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Contacts

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Banc of California, Inc.



(855) 361-2262



Jared Wolff, (949) 385-8700



Lynn Hopkins, (949) 265-6599

Read full story here