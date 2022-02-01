Banc of California Names Houri Vartanian Simon as SVP, Payments Risk and Operations

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A., California’s leading relationship-focused business bank, has hired Houri Vartanian Simon as SVP, Payments Risk and Operations.

In this newly-created role, Simon will be responsible for Banc of California’s payments risk and oversight strategy, a key focus for Banc of California in developing its payments ecosystem. Simon will report to Banc of California’s Chief Risk Officer, Olivia Lindsay.

“We are excited to welcome Houri to Banc of California as we build a first-class payments business,” said Lindsay. “Her decades of experience in banking, as well as in payments risk and oversight, will bring deep expertise and help Banc of California accelerate the roll-out of its payments solutions.”

“I am extremely happy to join the Banc of California team,” said Simon. “Banc of California is focused on creating long-term, differentiated solutions by owning the payments tech stack and developing unique capabilities. I look forward to being part of a payments team that is committed to excellence and innovation.”

Simon has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, with 20 years of experience in the payments space (specifically, in ACH and Card Acquiring). Simon previously held senior leadership positions at Plaid and Commercial Bank of California, among others. Simon is an Accredited ACH Professional, and has served on a number of industry organization committees and councils, including Nacha, MAC, and TPPPA.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with $9.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022 and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank has 34 offices including 28 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California, and full stack payment processing solutions through our subsidiary Deepstack Technologies. We help to improve the communities where we live and work, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

