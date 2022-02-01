Bally Sports+ Expands Distribution With the Addition of the Roku Platform

Bally Sports+ Officially Becomes Widely Available Today

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diamond Sports Group today announced that its direct-to-consumer service, Bally Sports+, is now available on Roku, America’s #1 TV Streaming Platform*. The addition of Roku to the service’s distribution lineup coincides with today’s official rollout of Bally Sports+.

Through the launch, Roku users will have the ability to download the Bally Sports app, subscribe to the Bally Sports+ service and stream live games and programming from their favorite local teams, all within the Roku platform. Roku users who subscribe to a pay TV service will continue to be able to authenticate through the Bally Sports app to access their regional sports content.

“Our regional sports audiences include some of the most loyal viewers, and we are excited to expand our reach as we officially launch Bally Sports+, offering fans even more ways to watch their hometown teams,” said Michael Schneider, COO and GM, Bally Sports+. “Roku shares our same passion for delivering live, local sports to fans across the country on a nightly basis. They have been fantastic partners in servicing our pay TV viewers and we look forward to growing our partnership with the addition of our direct-to-consumer offering.”

Bally Sports+ is the all-new streaming service from Bally Sports that gives fans direct access to their favorite hometown teams. The service launches widely today, September 26, across the full portfolio of Bally Sports regional sports networks, giving fans in those markets access to their respective NBA and NHL games produced by Bally Sports. Additionally, subscribers will have access to their local pre- and post-game shows, collegiate and high school sports, as well as Bally Sports’ national programming including The Rally and Live on the Line, Powered by BetMGM.

In addition to the Roku platform, Bally Sports+ subscribers can access the service on Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, mobile and tablet devices: iOS/Android, and BallySports.com.

About Diamond Sports Group



Diamond Sports Group LLC, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., owns the Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the nation’s leading provider of local sports. The Bally Sports RSNs serve as the TV home to more than half of all MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States. Its 19 owned-and-operated RSNs include Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Diamond Sports Group also has a joint venture in Marquee, the home of the Chicago Cubs, and a minority interest in the YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets. Diamond RSNs produce approximately 5,000 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs each year.

About Roku, Inc.



Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.



Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

*“America’s No. 1 TV Streaming Platform” is based on hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, October 2021

Category: Diamond

Contacts

Whitney Burak, [email protected]

Sophia Economou, [email protected]