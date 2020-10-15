Ballogy, SLAM Partner to Deliver Sports Media Experiences to Amateur Athletes

SLAM Content and Exposure Events to be Offered to Ballogy Users

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$slam #SLAM—Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, announced today it is partnering with SLAM, the publisher of the leading basketball culture magazine as well as producer of 32 social channels on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube. SLAM content such as player interviews, editorials, photography and video will be published in the Ballogy app, reaching thousands of developing young athletes. Collaborative combine testing events will also be offered in an effort to shine light on top performers.

“SLAM has been the #1 media outlet for all things hoops since we started,” said Dave Schnur, president of SLAM Media Inc. “We continue to elevate our content to the next level and Ballogy offers us another great distribution channel. We are excited to be able to partner on events and offer our targeted content to Ballogy’s growing user base of athletes.”

Founded in 1994 as the original basketball bible, SLAM has published more than 225 issues covering the entire world of hoops from the NBA and college to high school ballers and kicks. They reach over 15 million basketball players and fans across all of their platforms.

Ballogy’s unique mobile player training app and built-in certified testing program enable youth and amateur athletes at any skill level to track their athletic development and measurably improve their skills. Ballogy Combine Tests track and certify areas such as body measurements, power, speed, agility, reaction, strength, stability and balance. Ballogy also provides a fun, engaging and accessible forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, giving young athletes visibility and access to a growing global basketball community.

“This partnership is a natural fit between two organizations passionate about the game of basketball,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “This partnership enables us to offer our network of athletes and coaches unique and targeted SLAM content that inspires growth and development in all amateur athletes seeking to reach that next level.”

The Ballogy app is free for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com

About SLAM

For 26 years and counting, SLAM has been the most authentic brand in basketball storytelling. What started as a magazine in 1994 has grown into an international multimedia brand with 32 social channels across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, a burgeoning merchandise division and multiple franchise events annually. The cover of SLAM remains the holy grail for basketball players; if you want to play in the NBA, you want to be on the cover of SLAM. SLAM’s Twitter is followed by more NBA players than any other sport-lifestyle social media brand. With over 15 million engaged fans across the globe, SLAM and its channels reach fans of the NBA, college, HS, women’s game and the worlds of fashion and sneakers in a unique and genuine voice.

