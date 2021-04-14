Ballogy and Nancy Lieberman Partner to Level the Playing Field for Aspiring Athletes

Basketball Hall of Famer to Leverage Ballogy Skills Assessment and Curriculum to Help Give Opportunity for Young Players To Continue To Develop

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BSA—Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes train and develop for their sports, announced today it’s partnering with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and her charity, Nancy Lieberman Charities, to help give all aspiring youth and amateur players an equal chance to succeed.

“We are dedicated to expanding and ensuring that sports and educational opportunities exist for youth through our camps and clinics, Dream Courts projects and educational programs,” said Nancy Lieberman, basketball hall of famer, pioneering coach, and founder of Nancy Lieberman Charities. “With Ballogy, our campers can use their mobile device to easily capture and share their hard work on the court, providing them with a tangible way to track, measure, and showcase their efforts and on-going progress towards reaching their goals.”

Ballogy is a unique tracking and analytics app with built-in certified assessment programs that enable youth and amateur basketball players at any skill level to track their development and measurably improve their skills. The curriculum, backed by the NAIA, NJCAA, and many D1 universities includes taking the Ballogy Skills Assessment 2 times a week, completing 4 preparatory drills per week while aiming for an 80% or above score.

In addition to providing objective measurement and tracking, the Ballogy app provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share their results with coaches and college networks. Ballogy offers a development plan for all athletes at any stage in their basketball journey.

“We’re excited to team up with Nancy to continue inspiring growth and development in all youth and amateur athletes no matter where they are in the world and what their socioeconomic background might be,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “With Nancy’s support, we can truly deliver on our promise to level the playing field for all young athletes.”

The Ballogy app is free for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com/

About Nancy Lieberman Charities

Nancy Lieberman Charities was established with the mission to provide a healthy, physical, emotional and mental environment for young girls and boys to build their self-esteem and confidence so they will be able to make the right choices in the future. Nancy Lieberman is dedicated to expanding and ensuring that sports and educational opportunities exist for youth through her basketball camps and clinics, Dream Courts projects and educational programs. http://www.nancyliebermancharities.org

About Nancy Lieberman and T.J. Cline Basketball Camps

Nancy Lieberman and T.J. Cline Basketball Camps transform players into critical thinkers through skills and analytical drills. It helps train young people to be prepared to go to the next level on and off the court. We help take you to the next level of your skills. 2020 marks our 40th Anniversary changing kids lives through sports, leadership, teamwork, critical thinking and teaching kids the value of a positive attitude. Sports are the great equalizer in life and vital for building confidence, self-esteem, decision making skills and learning the value of teamwork.

Contacts

Jill Ford



[email protected]

512-657-8915