BabbleLabs Clear Edge for Developers Provides Instant Access to Superior Speech Enhancement & Noise Elimination Technology

SDK enables conferencing, collaboration and communications software vendors to provide users with an exceptional, brand-defining speech experience

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BabbleLabs™, a Silicon Valley-based speech science technology leader, announced the release of Clear Edge for Developers, a software development kit that provides instant access to the best-performing noise-elimination technology available. When integrated into their audio stack, VoIP providers and conferencing, collaboration and communications software vendors can build differentiated edge software applications with AI-based speech enhancement to deliver crystal clear audio without distracting background noise and reverberation, at low latencies necessary for real-time conversations.

People can have voice and video calls from anywhere, but collaborative communication applications can be unproductive due to pervasive background noise. Through the combination of best-in-class deep learning, speech science and embedded systems, Clear Edge technology allows software vendors to provide productive calls from anywhere, on any device – even in the noisiest environments. It reduces noise by as much as 40dB (10,000 times), outperforming any other software on the market with a simple API for superior experience across all popular platforms and devices. The software allows application vendors to balance compute level, power and speech output clarity to fit every use case across devices and applications.

“Every organization is challenged with innovating quickly,” says Samer Hijazi, CTO and cofounder of BabbleLabs. “With limited CPU, memory and power footprint constraints, building AI technology that works on edge devices is complex. Clear Edge for Developers allows application vendors and their audio software engineering teams to accelerate innovation, leveraging proven technology to deliver an outstanding customer experience faster and with minimal investment.”

The kit is available as a code library for macOS, Windows, Android, iOS and Linux and runs on standard x86 and ARM processors. Learn more about our Clear Edge technology and Clear Edge for Developers our web site. For additional product specifications or to purchase, contact Erik Panu at [email protected].

Follow us on Twitter: @BabbleLabs, LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/babblelabs/.

About BabbleLabs

BabbleLabs enhances understanding by people and machines. Through speech science and deep learning, we boost speech quality, intelligibility, and personalization. Our software solutions power business-critical audio and video content, services, and devices. To learn more visit www.babblelabs.com.

Contacts

Erik Panu



[email protected]