Azul Platform Prime Now Supports 64-Bit Arm, Including AWS Graviton Processors

Azul’s Cloud-Native Java Virtual Machine Delivers Industry’s Best Price-Performance Advantages on AWS Graviton2 and AWS Graviton3 Processors

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS—Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced that its high-performance Java runtime, Azul Platform Prime, now supports 64-bit Arm architectures including Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton-based Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances. Together, this pairing allows customers to optimize cloud costs, and boost the performance of cloud-native applications, popular open-source technologies and Java-based frameworks.

“Technical and business leaders face a paradoxical set of priorities: deliver innovative cloud-based applications and optimize operational costs,” said Scott Sellers, CEO and co-founder, Azul. “Azul Platform Prime reduces cloud costs by up to 50 percent with its unique ability to improve application performance and service levels. We are seeing more and more customers choose Platform Prime when running Java applications on AWS Graviton2 and AWS Graviton3 processors as a ‘best-in-breed’ practice for addressing the margin pressure created by cloud spending.”

Azul brings more than 20 years of leadership in the Java market and supports more versions of Java than any other vendor, including Oracle (see this source). Azul has long driven Java support for emerging hardware architectures, including leading the OpenJDK community effort (JEP 391) to add support for Apple Silicon Arm-based Macs, and now supports AWS Graviton2 and Graviton3 processors for cloud deployments.

“At Heirloom Computing, we go way beyond traditional mainframe migration solutions to deliver agile cloud-native applications that plug & play with any cloud, and on a Java technology stack that accelerates our customer’s transformation journey,” said Gary Crook, CEO of Heirloom Computing, Azul partner. “Based on what we have seen from our benchmarks, it’s clear that the combination of Azul Platform Prime running on AWS Graviton processors will deliver the next-level price and performance targets needed for our customers.”

Arm platforms are increasingly attractive because of their price-performance benefits and are rapidly growing in popularity. According to Gartner®, “by 2025, Arm-based server shipments will account for around 20% of worldwide (except China) infrastructure as a service (IaaS) capabilities and 55% of platform as a service (PaaS) capabilities from hyperscale service providers.” (Gartner, Forecast Analysis: Arm-Based Servers, Worldwide, Kiyomi Yamada, Adrian O’Connell, Alan Priestly and Uko Tian, November 2021)

“Our customers can address cost savings by choosing a solution that is powered by AWS Graviton processors which offer performance and price improvements,” said Raj Pai, Vice President, EC2 Product Management at AWS. “AWS invests in silicon innovation so customers have their choice of instance types that are appropriate for their workloads.”

Azul is expanding its leadership with cloud-native Java runtimes supporting 64-bit Arm architectures, delivering the best Java Virtual Machine (JVM) for AWS Graviton processors with Azul Platform Prime, and has earned an AWS Graviton Ready Program service validation. Azul’s extensive testing highlights significantly faster performance using Azul Platform Prime versus other OpenJDK offerings. Together, Azul Platform Prime running on AWS Graviton2 and AWS Graviton3 processors deliver improved price-performance and scale needed for cloud workloads.

To learn more about the performance of Azul Platform Prime running on AWS Graviton-based Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, please visit our blog here.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Azul Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world’s most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value and success. Azul customers include 35% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top-10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, all 10 of the world’s top-10 financial trading companies and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.

Contacts

Treble

Matt Grant



[email protected]