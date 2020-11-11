Azul Announces Support of Java Builds of OpenJDK 8, 11, 13, and 15 for Apple Silicon

Azul Zulu Builds of OpenJDK Enable Java Developers to Use Apple’s New Arm-based Macs as Developer Workstations with the most Popular Java Versions

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Azul–Azul Systems, provider of the world’s most trusted open source Java platform, today announced plans to deliver OpenJDK builds for Apple’s series of Apple Silicon, Arm-based Macs, to provide developers and users of these new Macs with native Java support for current and popular Java versions.

Azul has been leading the OpenJDK community effort (JEP 391) initiated in August 2020, to add support for Apple Silicon, Arm-based Macs in future versions of OpenJDK. In addition to targeting future Java versions, such as Java 16 via JEP 391, Azul will make OpenJDK builds of currently popular Java versions, including Zulu builds of OpenJDK 8, 11, 13, and 15, widely available for use on Apple Silicon, Arm-based Macs.

In June 2020, Apple announced a two-year plan to transition the CPUs in its Macintosh line of computers from Intel’s x86-64 processors to Apple-designed chips that use the ARM64 architecture. At its “One More Thing” event on November 10 2020, Apple followed through on its promise and debuted new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Arm-based models powered by Apple Silicon.

Azul Zulu™ builds of OpenJDK are tested and certified open source JDKs, and cover the industry’s widest supported range of OpenJDK versions, target platforms, and package types. Azul Zulu builds of OpenJDK are free to download and use without restrictions, with optional support available from Azul via Zulu Enterprise subscription plans.

“Given the popularity of Macs among Java developers, when Apple announced the transition of MacBooks and Mac Desktops to Apple Silicon, we recognized the resulting gap in Java support and anticipated a broad developer need for Java JDKs for these new platforms,” said Scott Sellers, Azul president and CEO. “We took action to fulfil that need, and to prevent discontinuity. The key for developers, and for users of their applications, is that the JDKs they rely on remain readily available on their environment of choice, and that those JDKs remain trustworthy—TCK-tested, Java certified, and secure. We are proud to enable developers to continue using Apple’s Mac platforms for Java development using the popular Azul Zulu builds of OpenJDK, even as Apple transitions to new hardware architectures previously unsupported by OpenJDK.”

Azul Systems

Azul Systems (Azul) is the largest company 100% focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), providing the world’s most trusted open source Java enterprise platform. Azul’s Java runtimes power Microsoft Azure; the cloud infrastructure of companies like Bazaarvoice, Priceline, and Workday; and the operations and products of Avaya, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, and Software AG. Azul’s customers include 27% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes Top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, and all 10 of the world’s Top 10 financial trading companies. Azul solutions are available for developers, ISVs, enterprises with on-prem and cloud deployments, as well as for OEMs building embedded and IoT devices. Visit azul.com and follow us on Twitter @azulsystems.

