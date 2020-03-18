Ayrton GHIBLIs Used Extensively at CES

Dallas-based Freeman, the world’s leading live event and brand experience company, has made a major investment in Ayrton GHIBLI LED spot luminaire lights. Almost immediately following the purchase, the GHIBLIs were used to light booths and corporate events at CES 2020. ACT Lighting, Inc. is the exclusive distributor of Ayrton fixtures in North America.

Like many of our customers, Freeman needed LED profiles suited for myriad environments. To highlight its products, ACT staged a shootout pitting its GHIBLIs against other competitive LED products for Freeman designers at the Dallas headquarters. “We spent a year looking for the best and newest technology to offer our clients,” says John Leonard, National Director of Lighting Services at Freeman. “These lights fit all our parameters: size, output, power consumption, and the best feature set for our needs. Witnessing the benefits up close made the decision easy.”

Freeman lighting designers also liked the second frost wheel, “which allows us to easily use the light in wash applications,” he points out. “We can get many uses from the same fixture.”

Within three days of Freeman receiving its first shipment, the fixtures were dispatched to light a number of booths at CES 2020 where Freeman is an established partner. Freeman chose the lights to showcase booths and corporate events across multiple venues in Las Vegas.

“We’ve heard nothing but good things about the fixtures from our designers and our clients have been pleased with the output. We hope to increase our quantity of GHIBLIs in the coming years as they become a staple for many of our future shows.”





