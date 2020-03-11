Axon to Participate in the 2020 Annual Border Security Exposition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that Richard Coleman, Axon’s Federal Vice President and General Manager, will participate in the following conference:

Event: 2020 Annual Border Security Exposition

Location: San Antonio

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 – Thursday, March 12, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Axon will be showcasing its ecosystem of life-saving technologies, including the Axon Body 3 camera with LTE connectivity and livestreaming capabilities, backed by the FedRamp-Authorized cloud-based digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence ( Evidence.com ), TASER devices, and Axon’s Virtual Reality Empathy Training Program.

For more information on the Border Security Exposition, visit https://www.bordersecurityexpo.com/ .

