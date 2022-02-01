AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Amplify Studio

New visual development environment for creating rich user interfaces extends AWS Amplify to make it easier for developers to create fully customizable web applications with minimal coding

Cloud Brigade, CirrusHQ, and QsrSoft among customers and partners using AWS Amplify Studio

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today at AWS Summit San Francisco announced the general availability of AWS Amplify Studio, a new visual development environment for creating web application user interfaces (UIs) that extends AWS Amplify so developers can create fully customizable web applications on AWS with minimal coding. Today, customers like Amazon Music, Credit Genie, Neiman Marcus, Noom, Orangetheory Fitness, and State Auto use AWS Amplify to more easily configure and deploy AWS services (e.g., database, compute, storage, etc.) to power their applications. AWS Amplify Studio extends the capabilities of AWS Amplify to provide a unified visual development environment for building feature-rich web applications on AWS—from provisioning the AWS services that power the application to creating dynamic UIs. Developers can use AWS Amplify Studio to create a UI using a library of prebuilt components (e.g., buttons, newsfeeds, user registration forms, etc.), collaborate with user experience (UX) designers, and connect their UI to AWS services through a visual interface without writing any code. AWS Amplify Studio then converts the UI into JavaScript or TypeScript code, which saves developers from writing thousands of lines of code while allowing them to fully customize their web application design and behavior using familiar programming languages. There are no upfront fees or commitments to use AWS Amplify Studio, and customers only pay for the AWS services used to run their application. To get started with AWS Amplify Studio, visit aws.amazon.com/amplify/studio.

Most cloud-based web applications are broadly comprised of three parts—a UI that users engage with, business logic that defines how the web application works, and the backend cloud services that power a range of functions (e.g., user authentication, databases, object storage, etc.). Today, developers typically choose one of two paths for building a modern web application. They can write the application code themselves, which gives them precise control over the finished web application, but often takes weeks of time and effort, including provisioning the backend services, writing the business logic, and collaborating with UX designers on the UI. Alternatively, developers can use low-code tools to quickly build an application. However, applications built with these tools are often less customizable and extensible because developers cannot write their own custom application code or must use proprietary frameworks and programming languages that are more restrictive than common programming languages like JavaScript and TypeScript. What developers want instead is a solution that combines the precision of writing the code themselves with the speed of a low-code tool, so they can deliver innovative, new capabilities to their customers significantly faster.

AWS Amplify Studio allows developers to quickly build a web application on AWS with minimal coding, while still empowering them to fully customize their application’s design and behavior using familiar programming languages. To get started, developers use AWS Amplify Studio’s visual development environment to automatically provision the AWS services (e.g., Amazon Cognito for authentication, Amazon DynamoDB for a database, Amazon S3 for storage, etc.) that will power their application. Developers can then build their UI using AWS Amplify Studio’s library of prebuilt UI components, incorporate data or capabilities from AWS services into their UI with just a few clicks, and collaborate with UX designers through an integration with Figma (a popular tool used to design and prototype UIs)—all without writing any code. Once the UI is complete, AWS Amplify Studio automatically translates it into either JavaScript or TypeScript code, so developers have the flexibility to completely customize their application’s design or behavior to deliver the best end-user experience. With AWS Amplify Studio, developers get the precision of writing their own application code with the speed of a low-code tool, so they can build feature-rich, fully customizable applications on AWS faster.

“Developers tell us that they want tools that help make them more productive when building on AWS without sacrificing the precision they need to deliver tailored experiences to their end users,” said Ken Exner, Director of AWS Developer Tools at AWS. “With AWS Amplify Studio, we are extending the same fast, flexible backend development experience that customers love when using AWS Amplify to the UI creation process, so they can build feature-rich web applications with minimal coding. AWS Amplify Studio is a game changer for any developer building web applications on AWS, because it enables greater productivity without compromising control throughout the application development process.”

AWS Amplify Studio is available today in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (N. California), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Canada (Central), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), Europe (London), Europe (Paris), Europe (Stockholm), Middle East (Bahrain), and South America (São Paulo).

Cloud Brigade provides specialized business and technical services that solve complex business challenges for its clients. “Our team is focused on designing and developing innovative, custom web applications that help our clients operate efficiently and effectively. We use AWS Amplify because it allows us to take advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions,” said Chris Miller, Chief Executive Officer at Cloud Brigade. “We are always looking for tools that can help accelerate our development velocity, while still giving us the control we need to meet our clients’ exacting standards. AWS Amplify Studio looks like it will deliver the perfect balance of speed and precision by allowing us to quickly create client applications using a visual interface and then dive into the code to fully customize the experience to meet our clients’ needs.”

CirrusHQ provides specialized cloud consultancy and helps accelerate digital transformation and innovation in the cloud for small and medium-sized businesses, enterprises, public institutions, and educational establishments. “Our company focuses on delivering high-quality applications and services for our clients that help them gain greater agility while simplifying the management of their cloud workloads. We use AWS Amplify to help us create rapid application prototypes, test our hypotheses, iterate on the design, and quickly build and deploy web and mobile applications for our customers that address a variety of use cases,” said John Walker, Head of Architecture at CirrusHQ. “AWS Amplify Studio will enable us to achieve this with even greater efficiency, while empowering our developers to quickly create pixel-perfect UIs using Amplify Studio’s library of pre-built UI components, without the need for deep design expertise. This will allow us to deliver robust, feature-rich prototypes and finished applications that closely reflect the needs of our clients in a fraction of the time.”

QsrSoft is a software-as-a-service company that develops solutions for clients in the restaurant, hospitality, and retail industries to help them achieve operational excellence. “QsrSoft TV is our digital huddle board that allows our customers to connect, gamify, recognize, and engage with their employees to improve retention and drive shared organization-wide goals. We chose to build QsrSoft TV using AWS Amplify to deliver a modern serverless application backed by the scalability and flexibility of AWS,” said Adam Pehas, Director of Development at QsrSoft. “AWS Amplify Studio helps close the gap between design and development through its integration with Figma, so we can rapidly iterate on new features and fully customize the experience through code. We look forward to integrating AWS Amplify Studio into new and existing products so we can continue to surprise and delight our customers.”

About Amazon Web Services

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 84 Availability Zones (AZs) within 26 geographic regions, with announced plans for 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

