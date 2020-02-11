AVer EP65 Receives Honorable Mention From the International Design Awards

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDA–AVer Information Inc., an award-winning innovator of video conferencing solutions, announced today the company received an Honorable Mention in the world-renowned International Design Awards (IDA) for their innovative Product Design of the AVer EP65. The EP65 is an all-in-one interactive flat panel touch display preloaded with Zoom Rooms touch software so you can connect to super-sharp 4K video meetings and superb audio with just one touch.





The IDA’s Product Design Award recognizes the efforts of talented designers who aim to improve our daily lives with beautiful, practical creations designed to solve a problem, make life easier, or spread joy. The IDA represents the most revolutionary designs in 5 categories: Architecture, Interior Design, Graphic Design, Product Design, and Fashion Design. The IDA receives thousands of outstanding design submissions, all competing for the top prizes in this prestigious global award.

Designed to make meetings more efficient, the EP65 transforms any space into a modern, easy-to-use, and powerful collaborative workspace. The EP65 all-in-one interactive panel features a high powered Windows IoT removable PC module for ease of use and minimal maintenance. With a single power cable and nothing additional to install the EP65 is truly a plug-and-play device.

“We are grateful to be honored by the International Design Awards for our efforts, including the amount of dedication, resources, time, and work ethic that our amazing team has put in to create the EP65. We try to make an impact in the daily lives of professionals by creating high-quality visual collaboration solutions that are intuitive, increase productivity, and enrich lives,” said Carl Harvell Director of Product Marketing for AVer USA.

For more information about the EP65 visit www.averusa.com/ep65

About the International Design Awards

International Design Awards (IDA) exists to recognize, celebrate, and promote legendary design visionaries and to uncover emerging talent in Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic, and Fashion Design. IDA aspires to draw attention to the iconoclasm of design worldwide that is conceptualizing and producing great work. Farmani Group assembled IDA in 2007, which has now become one of the leading Design Awards in America, awarding and promoting hundreds of designers each year.

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people #connectbetter. We strive to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds our customers’ expectations. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.

Contacts

Charles Montoya | (408) 813-8696



National Sales & Marketing Director



[email protected]