Aventura Mall Ushers in Exciting New Lineup of Luxury Store Openings, Specialty Pop-ups and Restaurant Concepts

AVENTURA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aventura Mall, the premier shopping and dining destination in Miami, has unveiled more than a dozen luxury brands, first-to-market pop-ups and exceptional dining just in time for spring. Known for its extensive collection of renowned brands and restaurant concepts, Aventura Mall continues to elevate the shopping and guest experience in South Florida.





Maison Margiel a – Maison Margiela’s pop-up at Aventura Mall is a first-of-its-kind experience. The iconic fashion house was founded in Paris in 1988 by Belgian designer Martin Margiela. This pop-up brings Haute Couture, women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, the contemporary MM6 line, accessories, fine jewelry, fragrances and interior design to Aventura Mall, elevating an average look into a memorable one. The pop-up’s interior is designed to reflect Maison Margiela’s signature avant-garde aesthetic, featuring minimalist decor and sleek, monochromatic displays. The pop-up is a must-visit destination for fashion-forward shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind pieces from a cutting-edge fashion house. The Maison Margiela pop-up is located on the Lower Level in Center Court.

Coming Soon in 2023

Toku – Toku provides a contemporary twist on a traditional 19th-century Japanese home with ultramodern elements. The restaurant’s diverse modern Asian menu features Japanese and Chinese influences with Thai touches, making it perfect for interactive and shareable dining experiences. Complemented by signature handcrafted cocktails, Toku’s Aventura Mall location will be it’s second, following its debut in New York City. Toku will open this summer, located on the Upper Level.

