Available Now on Amazon Prime Video – the GLAAD Media Award-Winning Filmed Dramatic Reading of NY Times Bestselling Memoir, ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ by George M. Johnson Starring Jenifer Lewis, Dyllón Burnside, Bernard David Jones & Thomas Hobson

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) powered by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) in partnership with iN-Hale Entertainment and All Tea No Shade Productions announces the Friday, September 16, 2022 Amazon Prime Video premiere of the award-winning filmed dramatic reading of George M. Johnson’s NY Times bestselling memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” (ABAB).





“We are excited to have Prime Video host us on their streaming platform as partnerships such as these continue to bring awareness to the HIV/AIDS pandemic, particularly within the Black community,” said W. Imara Canady, Chair, Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition.

After a highly successful festival circuit run of more than twenty-five top film festivals, including the Oscar-Qualifying Outfest-Los Angeles, NewFest-New York, and the St. Louis International film festivals. The film garnered awards including: a GLAAD Media Award, two Telly Awards, Best Narrative Feature at NewFest, and a gold winning, inaugural Anthem Award for its purpose and mission-driven work. “George M. Johnson’s sparkling memoir is the perfect source material for this film,” said director and producer, Nathan Hale Williams.

ABAB highlights three pivotal moments in George’s life that shaped their understanding of their place in the world. Starring Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Bernard David Jones (The Mayor) and Thomas Hobson (That Girl Lay Lay). ABAB is directed, produced and adapted by Williams.

The film premiered in the heart of the pandemic on February 7, 2021 as a part of BLACC’s initiative for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness day before launching its year-long festival run. “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Black communities were being decimated by the HIV/AIDS pandemic, and it is important that we come together as global citizens, whether media entities or individuals, to continue to raise awareness of the detrimental effects of this disease,” said writer & executive producer, George M. Johnson. “

For more information on how to RENT or BUY ABAB, please CLICK HERE .

All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto is the New York Times bestselling and award-winning debut book by George Matthew Johnson – an award winning non-binary writer, author and activist living in New York City. Johnson’s memoir-manifesto, explores their childhood, adolescence, and college years in New Jersey and Virginia. From the memories of getting their teeth kicked out by bullies at age five, to flea marketing with his loving grandmother, “Nanny” (played by Lewis), to their first sexual relationships, this young-adult memoir weaves together the trials and triumphs faced by Black queer boys. Both a primer for teens eager to be allies as well as a reassuring testimony for young queer men of color, All Boys Aren’t Blue covers topics such as gender identity, toxic masculinity, brotherhood, family, structural marginalization, consent, and Black joy.

ABOUT BLACC / AHF

The Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) powered by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (“AHF”), is a coalition of Black-American cultural influencers and health advocates, that through the use of innovative, culturally relevant messaging and initiatives, are revolutionizing outreach to the Black American community and elevating the education and awareness of sexual health and wellness and bringing greater awareness to the social justice issues disproportionately impacting the health and wellness of Black Americans.

ABOUT iN-HALE ENTERTAINMENT

iN-Hale Entertainment is a content creation and entertainment production company founded by Nathan Hale Williams. We develop and produce films, television, books and events. Our goal is to create content that encourages and inspires our audiences to believe in the possibility of living the life of their dreams. Our singular goal is to uplift audiences through entertainment. We produce television, film, books and events all with our mission at the forefront. We want you to inhale our entertainment and exhale life.

ABOUT ALL TEA, NO SHADE PRODUCTIONS

All Tea, No Shade Productions is committed to redefining stories and creating art that tells often forgotten or overlooked narratives across all mediums through a radical Black feminist, trans including non-binary lens. ATNS strives to reconstitute a fragmented cultural past and correct the whitewashing of historical Black and queer narratives while introducing the world to events, icons, and narratives both present and future in their full truth and totality. Founded by NABJ award-winning writer and author George M. Johnson and Outfest award-winning producer, writer, and choreographer Twiggy Pucci Garçon, All Tea, No Shade Productions collaborates with writers, directors, producers, animators, journalists, actors and podcasters to breathe life into feature and short films, television shows, documentaries and multimedia projects that are centered in authenticity, integrity, and innovation.

