Autonomy’s Electric Vehicle Subscription Service Makes Texas Debut in Austin Metro, Travis County

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today announced that its service is now available in Austin, Texas. The debut in Texas comes after a successful launch in California earlier this year and a recent expansion into Florida and Washington.





Texas, ranked third in EV registrations behind California and Florida, is showing great promise for electrification, with nearly 30,000 new EVs on the road between 2020 and 2021. This growth and natural demand makes Texas a compelling state for Autonomy to expand operations into. About 46% of Texans under age 45 say they are considering purchasing an electric car, per a statewide poll conducted earlier this year by Texas 2036, a policy planning group.

Autonomy’s on a mission to accelerate the adoption of EVs through its subscription model. The company offers the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to get a Tesla and does not require the long-term debt or commitment that comes with buying or leasing. Additionally, Autonomy vehicles are available for delivery or pickup within weeks, compared with the monthslong wait for a loan or lease. Today, Autonomy offers the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y and will soon add the full Tesla lineup, among other makes and models.

“The EV adoption rate in Texas signals to us that there’s even more demand for EVs and more of a need for alternative ways to access one,” said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “Today, Texas has more than 156,000 EVs on the road, with 22,122 in Travis County alone — the highest-ranking EV county in Texas. These numbers are encouraging, and we’re excited for Autonomy service to help boost EV adoption in the second-most-populous state in the country and increase EV adoption statewide.”

Austin has more than 1,300 public chargers across the region, with more than 500 new chargers added in the last 90 days. Unique to Austin is the Austin Energy Plug-In EVerywhere℠ network subscription plan, which offers unlimited charging for $4.17 per month at any of Austin Energy’s 1,000+ level 2 charging ports throughout its service area.

How Autonomy Works:

Download the Autonomy app (Apple App Store or Google Play Store).

Pick a vehicle and select desired monthly payment and start fee to fit your budget (with monthly payments as low as $450 with start fee as low as $3,000 or start fee as low as $1,000 with $1,000 monthly).

Upload a picture of your driver’s license to determine subscription and insurance eligibility.

Once approved, schedule vehicle pickup or delivery from the app, and provide your credit card or a link to your bank account for the start fee and monthly payment.

The entire digital process can take 10 to 15 minutes.

Autonomy subscribers drive their car on a month-to-month basis — no long-term contracts.

Subscribe by December 31, 2022, and pay just $3,000 start fee and $450 a month for the first 12 months. This is Autonomy’s lowest price ever, and the lowest price anywhere — guaranteed.* This limited-time offer underscores Autonomy’s mission to accelerate the adoption of EVs and provide consumers the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to get behind the wheel of one of the best-selling EVs.

Autonomy’s monthly payment covers the traditional costs of ownership, including routine maintenance and roadside assistance (limitations apply), and standard wear and tear on tires, which are usually additional expenses with a traditional lease or loan. Qualified subscribers will now receive Autonomy’s subscription with its fully integrated month-to-month insurance offering.

“More than 8 million people are past due on their auto loans; if that’s not an affordability crisis, I don’t know what is,” said Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy. “Autonomy squashes this issue with our affordable and flexible subscription model. If a subscriber’s finances or vehicle needs change, they aren’t locked into a long-term contract with us, like they are with a lease or loan. They return the vehicle and avoid defaulting and ruining their credit score. Our subscribers are really enthusiastic about our service, as there’s nothing else quite like it on the market.”

Autonomy will leverage its recently announced national partnership with AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), the largest retailer in the U.S., for vehicle preparation and delivery services in connection with customer activation, as well as maintenance, repair, and reconditioning services for Autonomy’s growing subscription fleet of electric vehicles. As well as expanding geographically, Autonomy is also expanding its fleet of vehicles. In August, Autonomy ordered 23,000 electric vehicles from 17 different global automakers, with the order totaling more than $1.2 billion.

ABOUT AUTONOMY

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

Follow Autonomy on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

*Offer not valid for current subscribers. Must activate by 12-31-22. Three-month minimum hold and 28 days’ notice required to cancel. Pricing excludes taxes, fees, security deposit, options, and insurance. After 12 months, your monthly payment will increase to $1,000/month. Autonomy guarantees this drive-off cost and monthly payment plan for the first 12 months is the lowest-cost way to get a new Tesla Model 3 SR+ for a full year (excluding taxes, refundable security deposit, insurance, and other fees). Price comparison based on Autonomy’s Start Fee, 12 monthly payments, and title/registration versus competitor’s down payment, 12 monthly payments, fees, and finance costs for a lease or loan as of November 22, 2022. Additional terms apply to the guarantee. For more info see our Subscription Terms of Service.

Contacts

Autonomy Public Relations Contact:

Shadee Malekafzali



Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



[email protected]