Autonomy Now Offers Electric Vehicle Subscription in Bakersfield

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autonomy, the electric vehicle subscription company that offers the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3, and soon other models and brands, is now available to residents of Bakersfield and surrounding communities.





“Gas prices continue to soar and set new records every day across California and the rest of the country,” said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “Consumers now have a choice to ditch their gas-powered cars to go electric and save 60% or more on fuel costs. EVs have been out of reach for many consumers, but with a subscription, that’s not the case anymore.”

A payment dial allows customers to personalize their Model 3. Subscriptions range from as low as $490 per month with an initial $4,900 start fee, to $1,000 per month with an initial $1,000 start fee. A $500 refundable security deposit and taxes are required when the subscription is activated. Subscribers can start to reserve their car via Autonomy’s app with a $100 refundable deposit.

Autonomy’s monthly payment covers the traditional costs of ownership, including annual registration and licensing fees, routine maintenance, roadside assistance, and standard wear and tear on tires, which are usually all additional expenses with a traditional lease or loan.

Gas prices continue to rise, but the cost of electricity remains incredibly low for consumers, in comparison. The average price of a gallon of gas in Bakersfield is priced at just over $6.25, costing the average consumer $75 to fill up their gas tank. Using a Tesla Supercharger, consumers pay approximately .25 cents per kWh, totaling under $25 for a full charge. Access to charging is simple, too. Bakersfield currently has 108 charging stations — including two Superchargers along Interstate 5 in Bakersfield — with a new Tesla Supercharger set to open in downtown Bakersfield in Fall of 2022.

How to Subscribe:

Download the Autonomy app in the Apple App Store (Android coming soon). Scan your driver’s license and add a digital form of payment and your insurance information to determine eligibility. Make your payments through the app. Schedule your pickup or delivery.

“Autonomy is all about easy and affordable access to mobility,” said Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy. “Launching in every part of California is important to us, especially as we unlock access to EVs, which was once incredibly out of reach for many consumers. Getting an EV doesn’t need to be costly, it doesn’t require a perfect credit score, and it doesn’t need to be forever. With Autonomy, every person gets to personalize the payment and length of their subscription, on their own terms, month to month.”

Adding to the cost advantage, Autonomy drivers have the flexibility to subscribe month to month after a three-month minimum hold period and with 28 days’ notice. The platform is a viable market option for those who do not want or cannot afford the long-term commitment of buying or leasing an electric car.

Autonomy’s subscription model offers a new radical solution to the rising demand for electric cars. An additional advantage is the company’s stock of Model 3s that are available for delivery or pickup within weeks (while supplies last), compared with the six- to nine-month wait for a lease or loan.

ABOUT AUTONOMY

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

Contacts

Autonomy PR Contacts:

Shadee Malekafzali



Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



[email protected]

Matt Swope



Corporate Communications Manager



[email protected]