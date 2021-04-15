Aural Analytics, Inc. and Healint, Pte. Ltd. Partner on Integration of Speech Analytics into Healint’s Suite of Clinical Trials and Widely Used Consumer Applications

The partnership will enable clinical trials and the collection of large, deeply phenotyped data-sets to better inform patient outcomes in Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s and other diseases

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aural Analytics, Inc., and Healint Pte. Ltd. announced today they have entered into a strategic partnership to embed speech collection and analytics into Healint’s widely used software applications. Healint, a company focused on bringing speed, precision, and predictability to clinical trials through real-world-evidence will integrate A2E™, Aural Analytics’ best-in-class mobile SDK and web API suite, to enable clinical-grade speech and language biomarkers across different human conditions, languages and ages. The integration will also power multiple patient-facing applications for over 5 million users across diseases, languages, and operating systems.

Clinical Trials

Healint’s unique clinical trial technology platform provides Pharmaceutical companies a massive, engaged patient-base via its mobile tracking apps, with over 2.8 million users worldwide. These profiles can be used to create customized, bespoke cohorts of patients who experience specific symptoms that can be easily fine-tuned to suit a specific trial. Aural Analytics’ speech biomarkers platform is designed to support large-scale, late-phase, multi-language clinical trials and has been adopted in numerous studies by Pharmaceutical companies researching neurological and respiratory disease. The integrated offering will support all aspects of Healint’s multi-faceted offerings in clinical research, real-world evidence, and market insights.

“We are entering a disruptive era in which clinical trials are brought directly to patients wherever they are, providing nimble recruitment, minimal drop-out, and reliable reporting,” said Francois Cadiou, CEO at Healint. “Our partnership with Aural Analytics and the integration of their A2E system bolsters the utility of our offering greatly by enabling seamless collection of important neurological, respiratory and mental health data.”

Patient Monitoring and Consumer Applications

The strategic partnership and integration will also generate large-scale data collection and analysis from millions of active users across Healint’s patient-facing applications. This richly phenotyped population includes users of the widely adopted Migraine Buddy application along with other applications that help millions of users better manage their chronic conditions. The companies intend to explore ways in which patients and users can benefit from a deeper understanding of health, bolstered by clinically validated speech-based outcome measures.

“The combination of our clinical-grade speech biomarker platform and Healint’s wide reaching clinical trial and patient-facing applications will drive data on a scale our industry has not yet seen,” said Daniel J. Jones, CEO and co-founder of Aural Analytics. “We are thrilled to partner with Healint to achieve better clinical trial design, setup and facilitation, and to leverage our collective expertise to positively impact the millions of users who rely on Healint to improve their everyday lives.”

About A2E

The Aural Analytics A2E technology is based on over 30 years of speech neuroscience research and includes a mobile application SDK with cloud-based computation that powers disease-specific speech tasks and analytics for use in clinical trials, telemedicine, remote monitoring and consumer applications. A2E is currently available for integration into iOS, Android and web-based applications, with modules available for neurology and respiratory disease.

About Aural Analytics, Inc.

Aural Analytics is the industry’s leading speech neuroscience company harnessing the clinical utility of the world’s speech across the age range and around the world. Its suite of applications and embeddable SDKs and APIs are available in up to 30 languages across Android, iOS, and the web are easy to use, secure, and provide robust, clinically relevant, interpretable, and validated metrics reflecting the neurological and respiratory health of its users. For more information, please visit auralanalytics.com or follow Aural Analytics on Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium, and Facebook.

About Healint

Healint is a leading maker of healthcare technology used all over the world for chronic pain management. Healint leverages innovative techniques in software, data science and user experience design to empower people to manage their chronic conditions and diseases. Healint’s first global program – the Migraine Buddy platform and its apps – helps a thriving community of users manage and track their migraines.

Visit www.healint.com and follow us on Linkedin.

