August Introduces New Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Smallest, Most Advanced 4th Generation Smart Lock

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August Home, Inc, the leading provider of smart and secure front door solutions, today announced the launch of the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock™, the most advanced smart lock on the market sporting a brand new compact design and built-in Wi-Fi connection. Designed by August co-founder and renowned designer Yves Béhar, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock packages the advanced functionality and security that August is known for in a sleek package the size of a standard doorknob. It is 45% smaller in volume and 20% slimmer than the August Smart Lock Pro, and is available in matte black and silver finishes. The new smart lock’s built-in Wi-Fi removes the need to pair it with an external bridge, making it an instant, discreet smart home upgrade for any front door. Customers need only pair it with the top rated (4.8 stars) August App to secure, monitor and manage access to their home from their phone, from anywhere in the world.

“At August, we’re constantly looking for ways to evolve what smart home access looks like and implement customer feedback – a smaller design and an even simpler installation process have understandably made it to the top of our list,” said Jason Johnson, CEO and co-founder of August. “We’re proud to pair our engineering know-how with Yves Béhar’s unparalleled design to create a beautiful, compact, all-in-one smart lock that boasts the most comprehensive smart lock capabilities on the market.”

August’s design philosophy has always called for high-quality materials and finishes, which ensure performance and durability and matches the expectations of premium hardware. In addition to metals such as anodized aluminum and steel, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features key design changes that provide a next-generation look and feel. The face of the lock now sports softer surface transitions and rounded edges, and the refined, textured ridges that surround the lock invite tactility when the lock is rotated manually. Additionally, there is a new August badge that visually helps identify if the device is locked or not.

“Building the best smart home by reinventing home access has always been our dream, and this has fueled the development of August’s products for the past seven years,” said Yves Béhar, co-founder of August and founder of design firm fuseproject. “After launching nine door entry locks, cameras and keypads, we are delighted to introduce the completely re-imagined, small-sized, always-connected August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. We had this advance in our sights since the early days of August, and it took two years of development to achieve the balance of features and functionality with a form factor the size of a doorknob.”

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock users will enjoy the same access and security features August customers have come to expect from the brand’s smart locks, including the ability to share access with family, friends and trusted visitors; lock and unlock their door remotely; and always know who’s coming and going through the 24/7 Activity Feed. Customers can also remotely check the status of their door at any time with August’s exclusive DoorSense™ technology, as well as integrate it with leading hosting platforms, security systems and smart home platforms (including Airbnb, Alarm.com, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit). August’s compatibility with a wide range of third-party systems provides much-needed smart home flexibility.

Easily installable to existing deadbolts, August smart locks serve as the perfect option for everyone from apartment dwellers and renters to high-end homeowners, and its enforcement of stringent security and privacy policies (including required two-factor authentication process, two-layer encryption, and GDPR compliance) provide customers with a strong sense of personal protection. The August Cloud and August App securely protect the front door for over two million users.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock will soon be available for purchase on August.com and at select national retailers. For more information, visit www.August.com.

About August Home, Inc.

At August Home, we are all about secure, smart access. Our products and services give consumers total control over their front door from a smartphone. August Home is the first major Smart Home device vendor that provides GDPR privacy protection for their entire global customer base. Ranked number three on the Wall Street Journal’s 25 Top Tech Companies to Watch, August is headquartered in San Francisco, California and was recently acquired by ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in door opening solutions. For more information, visit www.august.com.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions dedicated to satisfying end-user demands for security, safety and convenience. For more information, visit www.assaabloy.com.

