Augmented Reality Medical Education Training Company MedCognition to Debut Trauma-Focused Simulation Modules in Live Webinar July 23

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AugmentedReality—MedCognition, a Texas-based company providing augmented reality medical education training, has released a series of trauma-focused medical simulation modules for PerSim(R), its augmented reality medical simulation system. These trauma simulation modules for PerSim deliver expanded training scenarios to healthcare’s frontline covering injuries such as limb amputation, burns, open pneumothorax, and other significant injuries seen in both major and minor trauma emergencies. This type of experiential learning strengthens critical thinking and enhances the decision-making and assessment skills of trainees.

MedCognition is hosting a live webinar to debut PerSim’s new trauma content on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 12 PM CST. Click here to register.

PerSim uses Microsoft HoloLens® mixed reality to project life-like holographic patients into actual environments. PerSim allows participants to view realistic patient simulations for a variety of clinical presentations. It is used by EMS educators, paramedic field training officers, medical simulation directors, and Emergency Medicine residency program directors.

In 2019, MedCognition was awarded a phase 1 SBIR by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for HAZMAT simulation training and a contract through AFWERX for developing critical care air transport (CCAT) simulation. EMS World Magazine recognized PerSim as an Innovation of the Year in 2018.

Founded in 2016, MedCognition was developed by Emergency Medicine clinicians, educators, and computer scientists through a partnership with UT Health San Antonio and UTSA. The mission of MedCognition is to help the frontline of healthcare save more lives by providing the capability to engage in medical simulation both in the classroom and in the clinical workspace.

