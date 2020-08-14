AudioPros Reps EAW® Throughout Northeast Including Upstate and Metro NY

WHITINSVILLE, MA, AUGUST 13, 2020 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) has appointed AudioPros as its manufacturer’s representative serving Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island and both metro and upstate New York. This provides dealers, rental houses and regional production companies with access to EAW’s entire suite of products including its new ADAPTive Anya and Anna speakers, and Otto subwoofer.

“Based on its solid reputation, we know that AudioPros will provide exceptional service to dealers and customers in the region,” says Paul Lamarre, national sales manager, EAW. “The Northeast territory is important for us as that is where our corporate headquarters is based, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with our neighbors at AudioPros.”

Settling into its new greater Hartford County, Connecticut space, AudioPros is a manufacturer’s representative marketing and sales firm with the primary objective of providing an unparalleled level of support to both its manufacturers and dealers. AudioPros services a wide range of dealers including live sound production, independent retailers/e-tailers, integrators, and consultants. AudioPros’ philosophy is that success is achieved through building strong alliances between the dealers, rep, and the manufacturer. As an audio, video and lighting representative, AudioPros strives to offer complimentary lines that are of the greatest value to its dealers.

“For over 40 years, EAW has been a leading manufacturer of speakers in our own backyard,” says Andrew Shillo, AudioPros Principal. “EAW’s innovative and unique approach to professional sound reinforcement has made them an industry leader worldwide. EAW’s passion and drive aligns with our own philosophies and we are excited for this opportunity to work with them.”

For more information, visit http://audioprosreps.com/.

About Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®)

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) designs, manufactures, and sells professional loudspeaker systems and technologies to enable the growth and success of professional audio companies around the world. EAW products deliver powerful and even sound to every seat enabling an experience of profound connection with every observer in every setting.