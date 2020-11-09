Audionamix Professional Services Rolls Out Custom Enterprise Licensing Solution

Audionamix Changes the Game With an Industry Disrupting Solution, Giving Film Studios and Record Labels the Ability to Remonetize Classic Content

LOS ANGELES, NOVEMBER 9, 2020 – Audionamix takes its award-winning AI audio separation algorithms to the next level in the professional space with Enterprise Licensing, a new customizable solution constructed with clients’ needs in mind.

Streaming re-releases, international dubs, live film concerts, and immersive upmixes transform classic content into new revenue. Valuable catalog assets are usually locked in their original state, so these revenue creating projects aren’t possible without the availability of separate stems or a full session. Audionamix separation technology removes these audio challenges by separating dialogue and music elements from a master file, unlocking these assets for revenue-generating repurposing.

The Enterprise Licensing solution gives studios, distributors, publishers, and record labels the freedom and flexibility to access these solutions on their own schedules, and from their own facilities. Enterprise Licensing offers on-demand separation processing and integrates best-in-the-business technology through three secure options: a local on-site server, connection to online asset management systems, or through a web-based interface.

Clients receive unlimited access to Audionamix Professional Services’ exclusive algorithms, including Dialogue Isolation/Removal, Music Removal, and the newest service, Music Stemming. With this new Music Stemming service, record labels, distributors, and publishers can separate a mastered track into four separate stems: vocals, drums, bass, and remaining music.

“For over ten years our Professional Services team has used our most advanced separation technology to help create millions of dollars in untapped revenue for studios, record labels, and content creators,” says Stephen Oliver, Senior Engineer of Audionamix Professional Services. “Now we are thrilled to put this technology directly into the hands of our valued clients for them to use securely from their own studios.”

A vital component of the Enterprise Licensing solution is the customizable security it offers. To avoid security breaches, where personal employee data, emails, scripts, and even contracts, can be leaked, it is increasingly evident that securing assets has become paramount. The Enterprise Licensing solution adapts to the client’s security protocols to make it a suitable solution internally or externally.

The Enterprise Licensing solution is available now through a private demonstration with Senior Engineer Stephen Oliver. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit https://audionamix.com/enterprise-licensing/.