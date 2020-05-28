Audioboom Joins Triton Digital’s Podcast Reports

Popular podcast titles from Audioboom will appear in Triton’s upcoming U.S., Latin America, and Australia Podcast Reports

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that podcast publisher Audioboom will participate exclusively in their U.S., Latin America, and Australia Podcast Reports.

Measured by Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics service, Audioboom is the latest preeminent podcast network to join Triton’s Podcast Reports, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent metrics for their most popular shows.

“We are pleased to measure Audioboom, and to have their titles included in our U.S., Australia, and Latin America Podcast Reports,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “We are confident that our Reports will provide Audioboom with the validated data they need to further enhance their podcast business, and increase their visibility within the global podcast landscape.”

“We are thrilled to participate in Triton’s Podcast Reports, as approaching the marketplace with validated and transparent measurement remains a critically important component of our overall podcast strategy,” said Audioboom’s CEO Stuart Last. “Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting and there is no better partner than Triton Digital to provide the measurement that will enhance our relationships with brands and increase our advertising revenue in our key territories.

The world’s leading podcast Networks participate in Triton’s Podcast Reports, including NPR, Stitcher, Radio.Com, Wondery, Nova Entertainment, Prisa Radio, Radio Grupos Global, Cumulus Media, and more.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, and title.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 50 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Audioboom

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – producing, distributing and monetizing premium audio content to millions of listeners around the world. Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Audioboom provides technology and advertising services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ’Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ’No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), ’The Cycling Podcast’ (UK) and ‘The Totally Football Show’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content produced by Audioboom including ’The 45th‘, ’Covert’, ’It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Dead Man Talking’ and ‘Blank Check’.

The platform allows content to be distributed via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook and Twitter as well as a partner’s own websites and mobile apps. For more information, visit audioboom.com.

