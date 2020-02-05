Audinate Announces Dante AV Product Design Suite To Be Delivered In Q1 2020

Complete product design kit for Dante AV will soon be available to manufacturers

PORTLAND, Ore., February 5, 2020 – Audinate, developer of the industry-leading Dante® audio networking technology, today announced that the new Dante AV Product Design Suite™ (“Dante AV PDS”) will be shipping in Q1 2020 to manufacturers who have ordered it to develop AV-over-IP products that employ Dante AV technology.

The Dante AV Product Design Suite is a complete turnkey recipe allowing OEMs to build a high-quality AV over IP endpoint for visually lossless results with low latency over a 1Gbps network. It provides complete interoperability for audio distribution and control with the more than 2,500 existing Dante products from more than 450 different manufacturers, delivering independent, fully synchronized audio and video streams. Based around the Dante AV module, the Dante AV PDS may be modified, branded and differentiated by OEMs via software, control, and integration with other members of their product lines.

The Dante AV PDS is designed to be a feature-complete AV-over-IP solution for the Professional AV market, implementing a codec, local HDMI and HDCP, ancillary data channels, and control. The on-board Dante AV Module provides Dante clock synchronization, control, discovery, transport, messaging, management, updates and more. A comprehensive set of hardware documents, design files, and a complete software SDK allows OEMs to create complete, fully interoperable Dante AV products quickly and reliably with end-to-end HDCP support.

The Dante AV PDS includes a complete implementation of the intoPIX JPEG2000 codec supporting UHD and Cinematic 4K resolution, up to 60fps, up to 4:4:4 chroma subsampling, up to 10bit color depth, up and down scaling, and ultra-low latency dual block encoding and decoding.

The Dante AV PDS implements a software control stack which is accessed through the Dante API and Dante Controller. In addition to codec control, this software supports the routing of ancillary data channels for control over Dante, including USB HID, Infrared, Serial (RS422), and Consumer Electronic Control for HDMI devices. All of these signals are transported over Dante and appear as routable channels, just like audio and video.

The Dante AV PDS comes with basic metal enclosure design, packaging design, preliminary EMI and thermal product scans, manufacturing instructions, and test fixture design guidance. Each Dante AV PDS contains 2 pre-configured Dante AV Endpoint Design Boards and 5 Dante AV modules in order to validate end-to-end performance.

Interested manufacturers can get more information on Dante AV and the Dante AV Product Design Suite by visiting the Dante AV webpage at www.audinate.com/dante-av. If you are attending ISE, please visit Audinate at booth Hall 7, Stand C193.

About Audinate Group Limited:

Audinate Group Ltd (ASX:AD8) has a vision to pioneer the future of AV. Audinate’s award winning Dante AV over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized AV signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world. The company’s ordinary shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AD8.

