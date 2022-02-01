ATX West and D&M West 2022 Host Expert-led Education to Address Complexities and Opportunities Across the Manufacturing Value Chain

The must-attend conference helps manufacturers and engineers navigate supply chain challenges and accelerate the adoption of new technologies to build the smart factory.

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Automation Technology Expo (ATX) West and Design & Manufacturing (D&M) West, the nation’s leading advanced design and manufacturing events, co-located with Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West, WestPack, Plastec West, and The Cannabis Packaging Conference, today revealed a high-caliber speaker lineup for the 2022 edition. The industry is gearing up for the must-attend event, set to place from April 12-14 at the Anaheim Convention Center, to meet with the manufacturers driving digital transformation and learn from experts shaping the Industry 4.0 market that is forecasted to surpass $337 billion by 2028.

ATX West and D&M West feature sessions in both The Design. Engineer. Build conference, and on three stages throughout the expo floor: Center Stage, Tech Theater, and Design Alley. Delivering three days of expert-led education, the event is designed to bring together thought leaders and renowned engineers across the design and manufacturing continuum, from automation and robotics to smart manufacturing and supply chain disruption.

Manufacturing is swiftly evolving to respond to enterprise complexity and introduce new, agile technologies such as AI and ML, automation, IoT, 3D printing, and robotics and co-bots. As automation engineering and manufacturing take the forefront of our economy, green and clean energy solutions are being adopted by companies throughout North America.

While AI and robotics, fundamental tenets driving the advancement of the smart manufacturing ecosystem, hold a significant role in the ongoing technology shift, they also come with unique challenges and obstacles hindering widespread adoption. Sessions for the 2022 edition of the Design. Engineer. Build conference are intentionally designed to advance the smart manufacturing market, which is projected to reach $479.01 billion by 2023.

“AI and robotics are marquee technologies that are changing the game for manufacturers, but these highly complex and rapidly evolving technologies require extensive education and peer-to-peer deliberation to appropriately execute at the factory level,” said Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, IME West at Informa Markets. “We are so proud to host this year’s event that provides a robust conference and extensive learning opportunities delving into the most pressing topics impacting today’s advanced manufacturing industry.”

In addition to the face-to-face experience, IME West’s Smart Event format combines the benefits of an in-person expo and conference with an online resource center. Event participants have on-demand access to the world-class lineup of conference content for greater flexibility and a chance to revisit education at a time that suits their schedule.

Zepeda continued: “The five co-located events that make up IME West offer an array of educational content and serve as the meeting point for exhibitors and attendees to progress the advanced technologies that address the widespread disruption; impeding growth.”

Select ATX West and D&M West sessions can be found below:

Panel: Building a Modern, Connected Manufacturing Workforce with AI

Speakers from: Augmentir, Boingo Wireless, Fomoro, and Taqtile

The development and use of AI, from image and speech recognition to robotic process automation and now to smart devices that use augmented reality and deep learning, has given manufacturing a new way forward. Automation is greatly needed, given the graying workforce, the “great resignation,” and a new generation of workers used to the technology.

Panel: The Promises of Additive Manufacturing for Production

Speakers from 3DEO, Mighty Buildings, PADT Inc., Stratasys, Velo3D

The promise of creating production parts using additive manufacturing has moved from limited, niche application to become practical across multiple industries. From dental to rocket engines to medical, the number of applications and production volume has steadily increased. Our panel of industry experts will cover how various AM technologies and materials have enabled this growth, current applications, and the challenges we are still facing.

Panel: Supply Chain Resiliencies – Understanding Risks and Developing Mitigation Strategies

Speakers from Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP, Trademark Plastics, Wipfli

Over the past two years, every manufacturer muscled through supply chain challenges and learned lean inventories just didn’t work. Supplier relationships were pushed to their limits, and leaders experienced how quickly instability can occur in their operations. As a result, boardroom conversations promptly switched to how will we manage our supply chain differently? Join our panel of experts as they help you anticipate, prepare, respond, and adapt to disruptions while maintaining continuous business operations and safeguarding people, assets, and operations.

Manufacturing Optimization: Where Are You on the Data Maturity Scale?

Speaker from Instrumental, Inc.

Only three percent of available data is collected in manufacturing, and less than one percent is actually used. Why? Because data is being used as a tool instead of infrastructure. Luckily, there are ways to change old ways of thinking about data. In this session, Anna-Katrina Shedletsky, founder and CEO of Instrumental Inc., will discuss the Data Maturity Scale and ways engineers can build a backbone of data that enables them to find and fix problems faster.

Thousands of industry-leading suppliers and attendees alike are gearing up for a productive event with less than two weeks to go. They are ready to re-engage with peers, network, learn from highly sought-after experts, discover new technologies, and ink deals. Select ATX West and D&M West exhibitors include Ace Controls, ATS Automation, Beckhoff Automation, Bosch Rexroth, Canon Virginia, Cognex Corp, DENSO Robotics, DWFritz Automation, FANUC, Festo, Formlabs, Hiwin Corporation, Modula, THK America, Universal Robotics, 3M RoboTape, among many others.

