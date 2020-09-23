Atom Tickets and Amazon Pay Make It Fast and Easy to Go ‘Contactless’ With Digital Movie Tickets

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This month movies are back and Atom Tickets along with Amazon Pay, its preferred payment method, are making sure contactless movie ticketing is fast, secure and easy for movie fans. As theaters re-open across the country, Atom recently conducted a survey and based on over 16,000 U.S. digital moviegoer respondents found that 87% of moviegoers said that purchasing digital tickets from their own device and eliminating the need to interact with a cashier is an important safety measure.

The contactless experience on Atom with Amazon Pay is seamless: After selecting tickets to a movie, Atom users can choose Amazon Pay as their payment option to complete the transaction using the information already stored in their Amazon account. At the theater, users skip the box office lines and go directly to the ticket attendants where they simply scan a QR code on their phone (or Apple Watch) to redeem their order.

Amazon Pay is now available for streamlined checkout on the Atom Tickets app and at atomtickets.com. The Atom Tickets skill for Amazon Alexa is another way that Amazon Pay is making it easier to go to the movies by letting fans buy reserved seats and checkout entirely by voice without ever having to remember a card number. Thanks to a separate integration with ‘Login with Amazon,’ movie fans who are also Amazon users can easily sign into Atom Tickets across web and app.

“ With safety measures in place, movie fans are more confident to return to their local theaters,” said Matthew Bakal, Co-Founder and Chairman of Atom Tickets. “ We understand that offering a critical feature like contactless payment is important to our users, so we’re thrilled to work with a long-time partner and trusted platform like Amazon Pay to deliver the convenience, familiarity and security they want.”

How Atom Tickets Works:

The award-winning app re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies, including pre-ordering concessions. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help moviegoers make the best decision on what to see. Atom users can quickly select the movie, theater, showtimes and seats. To help moviegoers feel safe returning to theaters, Atom also launched new buffered seating maps and Safety Guidelines on their app and website.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the award-winning social movie ticketing app. The Santa Monica-based company was named in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies and is certified as a Great Place To Work. Atom Tickets is backed by Lionsgate, Disney, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. Atom allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App and the Google Play stores and at atomtickets.com.

Contacts

Kristen Morquecho



[email protected]