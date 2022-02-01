Atmosphere Continues Rapid Growth, Now Reaches More 18-34 Year Olds Than Any Cable Channel

According to Nielsen’s Media Impact from March 2022, the out-of-home streaming platform is #1 in Adults 18-34, surpassing the performance of top cable channels including TBS, ESPN, TNT, CNN & Fox News

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, announced that its streaming content reached more 18-34 year olds than any cable channel in March, according to Nielsen Media Impact, a clear sign of its advantage for advertisers as audiences continue to migrate away from traditional media sources.

Adults A18-34 is the hardest demographic to reach on television, making Atmosphere’s ability to capture their attention particularly impressive. Atmosphere similarly excels across other audience demos, including Adults 18-49 and Adults 24-54, sitting within the 5 top channels in both categories.

With Adults 18+ across both broadcast and streaming platforms, Atmosphere also is within the top 10 most viewed, a list that includes both CBS and streamers Netflix, Apple TV+, and HBO Max, and proof that Atmosphere is competitive across OTT platforms, including those with advertising-supported tiers.

“Atmosphere was built to be a superior platform for advertisers to reach unreachable television audiences, and now we have the data to prove it,” said Leo Resig, CEO and Co-Founder of Atmosphere. “During March Madness, our A18-34 viewership was larger than that of both TBS and TNT, clear evidence that even some of the most popular sports programming cannot surpass our ability to capture audience attention.”

Atmosphere scored a total reach of 23.14%, or 16.8 million adults in the 18-34 range. The second highest rank was TBS Network at 21.63%, followed by ESPN at 21.51%, TNT at 20.23%, CNN at 12.37% and Fox News at 11.92%.

In Adults 18-49, Atmosphere had a total reach of 21.5%, or 28.8 million adults, placing it within the Top 5 among cable channels behind TBS, ESPN and TNT. In Adults 25-54, Atmosphere reached 22.09%, behind the same channels.

In Adults 18+, Atmosphere is at #10, reaching 16.27% of Adults 18+ and placing it in front of HBO Max at 15.48%.

Audience measurement is compiled by Epicenter Experience, which uses a unique estimate algorithm for each measured venue or group of venues using a combination of location, survey, and third-party data. Partnering with Nielsen, Epicenter Experience allows for client data to be included in consideration sets for any advertiser or agency using Nielsen’s Media Impact platform.

Atmosphere has more than tripled its customer footprint in 2022, now reaching more than 42 million unique viewers per month, serving over one billion monthly impressions across its 30,000 locations. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s free, ad-supported streaming platform features 60+ channels that encompass entertainment, current events, and sports news, as well as viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, and ambient nature.

In 2022 Atmosphere has raised $100 million in Series C funding, hired over 200 new employees, and launched half a dozen exclusive new channels. Recently, Atmosphere was named to this year’s Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, as well as included on Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups list.

For more information, visit the Atmosphere website.

Follow Atmosphere on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 60 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups lists, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

Source note: Source: Nielsen Media Impact (NMI), March 2022 (3/1-3/31/2022), Adults 18-34 Total Day Reach Imps (000). Ranked against all cable networks. Atmosphere data is made available in NMI via Epicenter Experience.

Contacts

Phil Chinitz



[email protected]