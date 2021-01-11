Atlantic Broadband Launches WiFi Your Way™, Powered by Plume HomePass®

Next generation technology delivers phenomenal in-home WiFi experience

QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AtlanticBroadband—Atlantic Broadband, the eighth-largest cable operator in the U.S., today announced that it has launched WiFi Your WayTM, a best-in-class managed home WiFi solution powered by Plume HomePass® that will provide expanded WiFi coverage with enhanced reliability and superfast speed in every area of the home.

The new service, which uses Plume’s cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology and is accessed via the WiFi Your Way App, features:

Adapt TM continually learns and self-optimizes proactively to deliver greater speed and coverage throughout the home.

continually learns and self-optimizes proactively to deliver greater speed and coverage throughout the home. Control TM provides intuitive tools for personalization, allowing the user to set guest and child access controls (including age-appropriate content filters).

provides intuitive tools for personalization, allowing the user to set guest and child access controls (including age-appropriate content filters). Speed Test capabilities are built-in so customers can easily monitor internet speed and performance.

capabilities are built-in so customers can easily monitor internet speed and performance. Guard TM provides best-in-class online security powered by AI that detects and protects in real time. The system halts suspicious activity, blocks ad and malware and quarantines any compromised devices.

provides best-in-class online security powered by AI that detects and protects in real time. The system halts suspicious activity, blocks ad and malware and quarantines any compromised devices. SenseTM uses WiFi-connected devices to provide whole-home motion awareness in real time for peace of mind and among many use-cases, provides alerts if there is motion when a customer is out of the home.

The WiFi Your Way App (for iOS and Android devices) guides customers through an easy self-installation of SuperPods, which plug into a wall outlet to provide superfast whole-home coverage. The SuperPods work with any Atlantic Broadband gateway or modem. Customers lease the SuperPods rather than purchase them, keeping upfront costs down for customers.

“Home WiFi is the way customers most commonly experience our internet service, so it must be the best it can be,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President of Products and Programming for Atlantic Broadband. “As in-home WiFi becomes increasingly important to our customers, their in-home networks must be reliable, fast and deliver the connectivity they need to work and learn from home. Now, through our partnership with Plume, Atlantic Broadband’s high-capacity, fiber-rich network will be joined with a powerful in-home network to deliver a phenomenal WiFi experience with wall-to-wall coverage, personalized controls and superfast speeds up to 1 Gig.”

“Plume is thrilled to enable Atlantic Broadband to deliver an unparalleled in home experience by providing access to an expanded and highly personalized managed WiFi experience featuring high-speed connectivity, parental controls and guest access, tightly secured devices and more,” said Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer at Plume. “Now more than ever subscribers need access to an expanded set of in-home experiences to enrich their daily lives––by rolling out WiFi Your Way powered by Plume HomePass, Atlantic Broadband has introduced a powerful solution to meet the needs of the ever-changing smart home.”

To learn more about the WiFi Your Way solution powered by Plume HomePass, visit https://atlanticbb.com/support/wifiyourway. To learn about Atlantic Broadband’s Internet, phone and TV offerings for business, visit atlanticbb.com/business.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth largest cable operator in the United States, based on the number of television service customers served. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Phone services in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Atlantic Broadband is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. WiFi Your Way is a registered trademark of Atlantic Broadband.

ABOUT PLUME®

Plume is the creator of the world’s first Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform, powered by OpenSync™, which enables the curation and delivery of new Smart Home Services rapidly and at massive scale. The Plume HomePass™ Smart Home Services Suite which includes Plume Adapt™, Guard™, Control™, and Sense™ is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data- and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source framework which comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon and platform SDKs for coordination by the Plume Cloud. Visit www.plume.com and www.opensync.io.

Plume, Powered by Plume HomePass, OpenSync, HomePass, Haystack, SuperPod, Adapt, Guard, Control, and Sense are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc. Other company and product names are used for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

